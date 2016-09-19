Rotherham Titans 30 London Scottish 31: Frustrated Justin Burnell promises changes after more defensive lapses by Titans

Unless Rotherham Titans improve their defence – brutally exposed as weak in the three opening league games – the club are going to suffer another painful campaign. Time, though, is on their side.

So as coach Justin Burnell prepares his squad for this Saturday’s contest against bottom club Richmond, the emphasis in training this week will be very much on ensuring that players make effective one-on-one tackles and stressing the importance of protecting a narrow lead.

OVER YOU GO: Rotherham Titans' Cameron Hudson scores a try against London Scottish. Picture Scott Merrylees

As in the first two games against London Welsh and Doncaster, Rotherham let themselves and their coach down with poor defence. And while Welsh were ultimately beaten, the Titans’ chances of beating their South Yorkshire rivals and then London Scottish were ruined by sloppy tackling.

Rotherham’s new squad has much to recommend it, and against Scottish they scored three high-quality tries by hooker Charlie Maddison, centre Cameron Hudson and replacement hooker Luke Cole.

But the possession produced by their strong pack will be undone if individuals let the opposition back into the game.

Rotherham lost a match they should have won because countless missed tackles set up a Scottish revival that delivered five second-half tries, three in little more than 10 minutes.

BREAK ON THROUGH: Rotherham Titans' Charlie Foley finds a chink in the London Scottish defence. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The Titans led 13-0 just after the re-start following a penalty by replacement fly-half Will Robinson and were beginning to look more authoritative after failing to exploit favourable attacking positions earlier, not least when Scottish were reduced twice to 14 men following yellow cards.

Rapidly, though, they lost control and tries on 49, 55 and 60 minutes put Scottish 19-13 in front. In an entertaining encounter, centre Hudson, scoring his first Titans try since joining from Wharfedale, and then the score by Cole, formerly at Yorkshire Carnegie and Gloucester, re-established an element of control.

It meant that with 10 minutes remaining, Rotherham were leading 27-26, and the accurate goal-kicking of Robinson appeared to have secured a narrow win in the 76th minute.

A well-struck penalty stretched the advantage to 30-26, but as before, Scottish, keeping the ball alive, dug holes in their opponents’ defence and in the fourth minute of added time, flanker Danny Kenny forced his way through to grab their first win of the season.

Not surprisingly, Burnell was not best pleased.

“It was embarrassing; they were running through us at will,” he said. “This is unacceptable. Missed tackles killed us, like last week. We’ve got to get our defence right and that’s what we’ll be concentrating on going into the match at Richmond.

“There’ll be changes again for that game, and against Scottish I thought second row Toby Salmon added something as did Cole and when he came on, Robinson kept the scoreboard ticking over.”

Rotherham are now ninth, having conceded 12 tries and scored eight. It is clear what has to be rectified to take advantage of a decent pack and promising talent in the backs.

One of the 20-plus new signings, full-back Will Thomas, recruited from Welsh Premiership club Llandovery, made an encouraging Championship debut at Clifton Lane.

“We scored a lot of points, but that wasn’t good enough and it’s disappointing to lose in my first game,” said Thomas.

“But the thing about rugby is that you always get another chance. I was quite nervous because I hadn’t played since May and I was coming back from a broken jaw.

“I felt settled and fine after my first touch of the ball. Coming into the Championship is a massive step up. The standard is much higher and there are some big, physical boys.”

Rotherham Titans: Thomas, B.Foley, Hudson, Owen, Hayes, C. Foley (Robinson 40), Dudman (Walsh 76), Tom Williams (Toby Williams 49), Maddison (Cole 49), Rees (Herriott 49), Normandale (Salmon 58), Hicks, Curry, Grange (Tyas 53), Lawrence.

London Scottish: Lydon, Coombes, Fergusson, Galbraith (Kelly 46), Holland, Sheppard, Stevenson (Hoadley 76), Shiells, Cherry, McQuillin (Koroi 59), Bartle, McGeekie, Kenny, Atkinson (Marley 64) Miller.

Referee: Michael Hudson.