Rotherham Titans get rewarded early after staying ‘composed’ says Will Owen

ROTHERHAM TITANS’ captain Will Owen believes the hard graft in pre-season is already paying dividends just one game into the new campaign.

They produced the result of the Championship’s opening weekend, coming back from 32-18 down against London Welsh with just six minutes to go to win 33-32.

Charlie Foley’s injury-time penalty sealed it after a try from Owen – in the centre’s first game since being given the captaincy – got them in touching distance.

He said: “It’s great to get the five points straight away against a team that are probably favourites to finish top-four at least.

“It went down to the wire but that’s testimony to our composure.

“We went down by 14 points at one point in the second half and it’s testament to everyone’s work rate.

“I won’t lie; at that point I thought will we just be going for a bonus point?

“But the way we came back was outstanding.

“It shows the last 12 weeks of pre-season have really worked as our fitness and desire to keep working was fantastic.

“Now we’ll look forward to going to Doncaster for the derby on Saturday.”

Former England coach Stuart Lancaster has joined Leinster as a member of their senior coaching team, the Irish provincial side have announced.

The 46-year-old, who stepped down as England boss last November in the wake of the team’s dismal World Cup showing, has joined the three-time European Cup winners on a contract that starts immediately and lasts until the end of the season.

“It suits me down to the ground just to get back into coaching again,” said former Leeds director of rugby Lancaster, who will work under head coach Leo Cullen.