Rotherham Titans v Munster A: Justin Burnell rings changes for injury-hit Titans

ROTHERHAM TITANS will give a debut to Argentina international Juan Pablo Estelles – one of six new signings – in today’s British & Irish Cup game against visiting Munster A.

The Northampton Saints centre made his third Test appearance for the Pumas against England last month and has arrived at Clifton Lane on a loan deal.

Titans have also brought in winger Tom Collins and back-row Lewis Ludlam from Saints, while South African lock Wilhelm van der Sluys joins from Worcester.

As they look to remedy their injury crisis, young Leicester Tigers centre Oli Bryant also comes in as does 24-year-old hooker Santi Socino – the brother of former Titans star Juan Pablo – who has been playing at Darlington.

Rotherham have beaten Doncaster Knights but lost to London Welsh so far in the competition so they need a win this afternoon to keep on course for the knockout stages.

Head coach Justin Burnell said: “We’ve a small squad and a fair few niggles are still hurting us so we’ve to manage the situation as best we can, particularly as we’ve a massive Championship game against Doncaster here on Boxing Day.

“We can’t just keep putting the same players out there week after week; some have played a huge number of games and need a break.

“So, we’ve brought in a few fresh faces to help us manage the situation and we’ve been fortunate to get some of them.

“We’re developing good relationships with clubs and they’re seeing that we’re prepared to give the players a chance to play in a really competitive environment.

“The boys will need to put the same effort as they did against London Irish last week.”

“Although we don’t know what team Munster are sending over yet, they never send out a bad one.”