Rugby union World Cup heading back to South Africa

South Africa is set to host the 2023 World Cup.

The recommendation of World Rugby’s board almost certainly ends Ireland’s hopes of staging the tournament on its own for the first time.

An official decision will not be made until November 15, although South Africa is all but guaranteed to pip Ireland and France, with the council unlikely to go against its board.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “The comprehensive and independently scrutinised evaluation reaffirmed that we have three exceptional bids but it also identified South Africa as a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria, which is supported by the board in the recommendation.”

The host candidate evaluation report assessed a series of categories: vision and hosting concept, tournament organisation and schedule, venues and host cities, tournament infrastructure, and finance, commercial and commitments.

Each was weighted as a percentage and then combined, with South Africa receiving the highest mark of 78.97 per cent, with France on 75.88 per cent and Ireland 72.25 per cent.

Beaumont added: “I would like to congratulate South Africa on a superb bid and all the bid teams for their dedication and professionalism throughout the process to date.

“Our colleagues on the World Rugby council will meet on November 15 in London to consider the board’s recommendation and vote to decide the host of Rugby World Cup 2023.”

South Africa last staged the World Cup in 1995, the first major sporting event the country hosted following the end of apartheid and the final tournament under rugby union’s amateur era.

The Springboks defeated New Zealand in the final, and the sight of Nelson Mandela in a South African rugby jersey and cap, presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to captain Francois Pienaar, remains one of sport’s most unifying and enduring images.

Ireland staged World Cup matches in 1991 and 1999 but had been seeking to host the tournament on its own in six years’ time, proposing a cross-border pitch that was backed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Despite finishing third in the evaluation report, Ireland’s bid team is unwilling to concede defeat. Chairman Dick Spring claimed: “There is nothing in the report which is insurmountable and this is certainly not the end of the road.”