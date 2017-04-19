Sam Warburton to captain Lions on New Zealand tour

WALES star Sam Warburton has been announced as British and Irish Lions captain for this summer’s New Zealand tour.

The 28-year-old Cardiff flanker becomes the second player to be named captainfor two Lions tours, following England World Cup winner Martin Johnson.

His appointment was confirmed by tour manager John Spencer at Wednesday’s Lions squad announcement in west London, and comes four years after Warburton led the Lions in Australia.

As expected, Dylan Hartley is the third successive England captain to miss out, following in the footsteps of Chris Robshaw and Steve Borthwick, but the RBS 6 Nations champions still supply the largest contingent, numbering 16 players.

Head coach Warren Gatland has selected a 41-man squad for the 10 fixtures culminating in a three-Test series against New Zealand, including surprise call-ups for Ireland full-back Jared Payne, England wing Jack Nowell and Wales back row Ross Moriarty.

