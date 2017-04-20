Solomona will be as desperate to play for England as I am to coach them, says Aussie Jones

HEAD COACH Eddie Jones used his own example to explain why he has no concerns over Denny Solomona’s desire to play for England.

Solomona is destined to win his first rugby union cap after being included in a 31-man squad, led by Dylan Hartley, that will embark on a two-Test tour of Argentina in June.

The Auckland-born 23-year-old controversially switched codes in December by swapping Castleford for Sale and continues to be every bit as prolific, plundering 10 tries in 13 appearances for the Sharks.

Since making a solitary appearance for Samoa last year, he has qualified for England on residency grounds and pledged allegiance to the RBS Six Nations champions, following in the footsteps of recent converts from overseas Ben Te’o and Nathan Hughes.

When asked if Solomona could be as desperate to play for England as someone born on these shores, Jones, an Australian, said: “I can’t see why not. “I think I am as desperate to coach England to a win as any England coach and I haven’t been brought up in England, as you can tell by my accent.

“It’s about how you feel and how much you want it. Denny is keen to play for England.”

Solomona set a new Super League record by scoring 40 tries in a season in 2016, eclipsing the mark established by another cross-code convert in Lesley Vainikolo, before abruptly departing Castleford.

A resolution to the dispute over his contract is expected today, but Jones is more focused on the potential of a lethal finisher who was even touted for British and Irish selection.

“There’s something about him, he finds the line. He has that ability when he gets the ball to score a try,” Jones said.

“I watched him play against Gloucester on the weekend. He’s still got a lot of work to do on his game in terms of position, but they are areas that I think we can work on.

“I think he’s got that X-factor, whatever you want to call it. He scores tries and that’s a winger’s job. “Wingers are like goalkeepers – a goalkeeper has so many saves to make in the game and the good goalkeeper makes those saves.

“A good winger, when they get a good opportunity they score, and if they get half an opportunity they score and that’s what he’s good at.

“There’s a gap between the Premiership and international rugby, and he’s done well at Premiership rugby, but we’ll find out more about him on this tour.”

Solomona will have his Test pedigree examined over two Tests in San Juan and Santa Fe armed with simple advice from Jones.

“Players who cross codes shouldn’t forget what they were good at, that’s important,” he said.” “League’s the simplest game in the world. We want them to run hard and be good with the ball and when the opposition get the ball we want them to hurt them as that’s what they’re good at.”

Solomona is one of 15 uncapped players who will tour Argentina – among them back row prospect Sam Underhill, who has become eligible for England after leaving the Ospreys for Bath.