Stout’s double carries Ionians on to welcome home triumph

Hull Ionians secured a much-needed National One victory, beating Cambridge 27-21 at Brantingham Park.

Prop Richard Stout led the scoring for Ionians, bulldozing his way through for a try each side of the break.

After falling behind to a penalty in the opening exchanges, it was Stout who opened Hull’s account.

Cambridge once again took the lead with an Ayrton try but Stout made it 10-10 with his second on 57 minutes.

Stephen Slingsby gave Ionians a 17-13 lead with his try before a penalty try made it 24-13.

Despite a late rally from the visitors, Hull held out for a deserved win.

Sheffield Tigers pulled off a 20-14 win against table-toppers Stourbridge in National Two, inflicting their first defeat of the season.

Stourbridge had taken maximum points from their nine games and Tigers had won only half of their fixtures.

But Tigers were in fine form with No 8 Lee Monks controlling the game.

Full-back Alex Graham and wing forward Frank Wragg scored their tries with Mark Ireland converting both.

Ireland also kicked two penalties to seal the welcome triumph.

Huddersfield picked up their fourth win of the season after a 48-22 victory at home to Blaydon in National Two North.

The visitors led 7-6 after the opening quarter, fly-half Harry Davey kicking two penalties for Huddersfield, but the momentum turned on 27 minutes when Blaydon saw Matt Thompson sent to the sin bin.

The hosts took less than 60 seconds to capitalise through a penalty try which started a run of six converted tries in a 35-minute spell either side of the break.

No 8 Richie Piper and scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe went over with Davey adding the extras to put Huddersfield 27-7 to the good at half time.

Prop Adam Malthouse scored the bonus-point try and winger Brandon Conway then crossed, Davey again doing the necessary on both occasions, before a second penalty try ensured that the game was effectively over as a contest.

Three tries in the last 10 minutes for the visitors did see them take a point from the game, however.

There wasn’t much joy for Yorkshire sides elsewhere in the league with Wharfedale losing out 43-30 at Sedgley Park, despite tries from Stevie Graham, Adam Howard and Kieran Frost, while Tom Barrett kicked three conversions and three penalties.

Elsewhere, Otley lost 44-34 to South Leicester and Sheffield slipped to a 47-11 defeat at Tynedale despite only trailing 12-11 at half time.

Mike Adlard scored four tries in Hull’s 42-7 defeat of Wirral in the North Premier league.

The Yorkshire side were 12-0 up at the break but went on to blow their opponents away in the second half.

The pick of his tries was his second on 54 minutes, picking the ball up in his own 22 before showing a clean pair of heels to the entire Wirral team to score. Steve Johnson and Joe Stafford bagged the other tries for Hull.

Sandal took an impressive 35-12 win against Birkenhead Park with James Ellar scoring a brace of tries. Simon Frewin and Tom Allott also scored tries with the rest of the points coming from the boot of Greg Wood.

Leading 17-5 at half-time, Ilkley let that lead slip and went down 29-24 at home against Preston Grasshoppers. Elsewhere, Harrogate won 40-20 at Pocklington.

West Leeds lost ground on the North One East leaders when they were beaten 37-19 at Dinnington, while Huddersfield YMCA were 25-22 winners over Driffield.

Malton and Norton took maximum points from their 24-0 win over Bridlington, while Bradford and Bingley secured a good 40-28 away win at Percy Park.