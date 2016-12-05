‘They’re all Lions’ - No limit for England’s all-conquering heroes

ENGLAND head coach Eddie Jones feels his entire all-conquering side – and coaching staff – could make the British Lions tour to New Zealand next season.

Saturday’s 37-21 victory over Australia at Twickenham saw England complete a calendar year undefeated for the first time since 1992 and it was a 14th win in a row, equalling the 2002-03 record set under Clive Woodward.

England's Marland Yarde celebrates his try against Australia at Twickenham. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Jones’s star continues to rise; the Australian has won all 13 games in charge and, after winning against his fellow countrymen yet again, he admitted: “To beat the third-ranked country in the world 4-0 is fantastic isn’t it?”

He looked forward to the Six Nations opener against France looming on February 2.

Asked if he had an idea of who would be in his squad for that –victory over the Wallabies was completed without seven regulars – Jones replied: “One hundred per cent. I’ve already picked it. That’s 80 per cent of my job, to get the selection right. The coaching is done by (Steve) Borthwick, (Paul) Gustard and (Neal) Hatley and they’ve done a fantastic job.

“They all deserve to go on the Lions tour. My job is very small. I don’t have a target (Lions players) but if we’re travelling well we should have close to 15 in there.”

Chasing down New Zealand as the No 1 side, dethroning them as world champions in 2019, is the ultimate goal.

Jones continued: “We’re hell-bent on achieving that. We’re No 2 at the moment but we’ve got the talent here.

“It’s just whether we get the desire and cohesion right.”