Tigers make it a hat-trick of wins in high-scoring encounter

Sheffield Tigers made it three wins in a row after an entertaining 46-33 triumph at Luctonians in National Two North on Saturday.

Tom Hart fed winger Jamie Broadley who crossed for the opening score of the match for Tigers, and despite two tries for Luctonians it was the visitors who led at the break.

Kicker Mark Ireland kicked two penalties and converted winger Henri Packard’s score to put Tigers 18-14 to the good at half time.

The hosts were on the board early after the restart to take a one-point lead, before Ireland was again successful slotting over another three points.

The back and forth game continued, Luctonians hitting the front with their fourth try of the afternoon, but full-back Alex Graham went over before Packard grabbed the Tigers’ own bonus point try with his second.

Back came the hosts again, but Tigers would have the final say with Broadley completing his brace with Ireland kicking six more points to seal the win.

Sheffield finally secured their first victory of the season, running out 20-14 winners at home to Blaydon.

Prop Dan Rylance scored Sheffield’s opening try of the day, scrum-half Steve Depledge adding the extras to cancel out Andrew Millers eighth minute converted try for Blaydon.

The hosts led at the break, fly-half Fergus Wood touching down with Depledge converting to make it a seven-point game.

That lead was stretched to 10 on 43 minutes thanks to a successful penalty from Depledge, before Blaydon struck again, centre James Cooney going over.

Sheffield were not to be denied though, Depledge with another penalty nine minutes from time to take his personal tally to 10 points and secure the points.

Elsewhere, a late try from Jamie Guy wasn’t enough for Wharfedale as they lost out 24-10 to Leicester Lions, while Otley were beaten at home 31-13 by Sale and Huddersfield went down 34-20 at Chester.

Hull Ionians were overpowered late on as they fell to a 58-29 defeat at Loughborough Students in National One.

Ionians started promisingly when former Loughborough man Joey Allott crossed with Isaac Green converting after just four minutes.

The hosts responded well, first Musa Yusuff and then a quickfire brace from Ollie Adams put them in control, but Allott was at it again with his second before winger Sam Rees’ converted try put the sides level at 19-all.

Jack Stapley scored on his first start of the season for Students’, but Allott completed his hat-trick against his old club to put visitors ahead and wrap up the bonus point as half was brought to a close.

Despite a second-half penalty from Green, it was Loughborough and indeed Stapley who would have the last laugh, as the hosts ran in five consecutive tries.

Stapley scored two more to complete a hat trick of his own, with Will Kaye, Alex Glashan and Jordan Olowfela all going over to complete the rout.

Romania international Steve Hihetah once again starred with a sensation display, scoring five tries in Hull’s 46-14 win at Sandal in the North Premier league.

The left winger had two in the first half, full-back Lee Birch also scoring a brace with off-half Steve Johnson two from four with the conversions.

The hosts fought back with converted tries for centre Steve Nelson and for Greg Wood and were looking likely until the final quarter before Hull and Hihetah ran riot late on.

The prolific winger scored three more tries, number eight Rupert Kaye also getting on the scoresheet to cap off the visitors’ fifth win of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Morley lost out 46-22 at home against Kendal, while Harrogate ran in five tries in a 36-3 win over Rossendale.

And in North One East, an injury-time penalty from Dale Breakwell ensured West Leeds snatched a 14-14 draw with their hosts Morpeth, with Danny Booth having earlier scored a touchdown.