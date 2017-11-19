Titans just ‘not good enough’ in latest loss

Rotherham Titans’ plight at the foot of the Championship table went from bad to worse as they lost to one of the few sides still within a realistic catching distance.

The winless Titans began the day 12 points adrift of visiting Jersey Reds but after another heavy defeat, they now find themselves 13 points behind London Scottish, who are next week’s visitors to Clifton Lane in what is a game that has taken on increasing significance.

“We just weren’t good enough on the day,” conceded Titans head coach Andy Key as they slipped to their ninth straight defeat of the season.

Caolan Ryan’s three successful kicsk at goal at least had Titans in contention at 17-9 down at the break, but all hope of even a losing bonues point was blown away in the second half as the Channel Islands assumed control, running in four further tries to add to the two they scored in the first half.

Tom Pincus (2), Kieran Hardy (2), Seb Nagle-Taylor and Brendan Cope scored the Jersey tries, with Cope converting all six and adding a penalty.

Flanker Charlie Maddison scored Rotherham’s consolation try in the second half.