Tough day for Ionians but Otley close the gap on rivals Tigers

Hull Ionians were beaten 40-21 at home by title hopefuls Coventry, who had run in three tries in the opening 20 minutes of the National One clash.

Hooker Ali Thomson got Ionians off the mark with a try on 34 minutes which Isaac Green converted, but a fourth try put Coventry 26-7 ahead at the break.

Flanker Laurence Cowen had his 41st-minute try converted by Greg Lound, but Coventry extended their lead with two more tries which rendered winger Sam WIlson’s late try little more than a consolation.

Otley moved to within a point of Sheffield Tigers in National Two North with a 39-21 home win over Tynedale.

Full-back Tom Hodson and right winger James Wood both scored twice, and other tries came from Paul Petchey and Henry Roberts, while Hodson added three conversions and a penalty.

Tigers are still the highest-placed Yorkshire side despite a 30-14 defeat at Chester.

Tries from winger Henri Packard and flanker Louis Townsend were both converted by stand-off Tom Outram for Tigers.

Wharfedale were beaten 23-21 at home to Leicester Lions in a close encounter.

After going 13-0 down, prop Joe Altham went over to reduce the deficit with the hosts trailing by nine at the break.

Another catch and drive saw Josh Burridge go over for Wharfedale, but Leicester again restored the nine-point lead through Jamel Hamilton.

Centre Harry Bullough scored for Wharfdale with the last play of the match, all tries converted by Jamie Guy, to at least give the hosts a very-much deserved bonus point.

Elsewhere, bottom-placed Harrogate went down 37-13 at Sale despite a strong forwards display.

A penalty try was converted by Charlie Morgan, who also kicked two penalties to put Harrogate 13-7 ahead mid-way through the first half, but Sale hit back impressively to claim the victory.

Huddersfield made it eight out of eight in National Three North with a 16-10 win at Wirral, but their lead over Rossendale was eroded by one point when the Lancashire side scored six tries in their 38-5 home victory over a disappointing Doncaster Phoenix.

Austin Thompson scored Huddersfield’s only try, while Chris Bell kicked three penalties and the conversion.

Phoenix slipped two places, conceding three converted tries in each half. They were already 33-0 behind when hooker Jay Robinson crossed for their only try ten minutes from the end.

Sandal moved up a place with a 46-13 home win over Ilkley.

It was 11-10 at the break, but Ilkley had winger Aaron Magee sent off after half an hour for tripping, and Sandal made the most of the numerical advantage after half time.

James Eller, Kieran Moffat, Steve Graham, Simon Frewin and Steve Nolson all went over to ensure the bonus point victory.

Visitors Hull kept Stockport pinned firmly on the bottom with a seven-try, 49-10 victory. Hull full-back George Fossey scored four tries to help them to the win.

Elsewhere, Cleckheaton lost 25-15 at home against Kendal, while Morley were also beaten at home, 43-5 by Billingham.

Sheffield were knocked off the top of National Three Midlands when they were beaten 17-13 at Peterborough. Replacement flanker Matt Adcock scored the visitors’ only try.

Pocklington continue to lead the Yorkshire challenge in fourth place in North One East despite being edged out 23-22 at Durham City, while Bradford and Bingley moved up three places to fifth with a 39-12 home win over Driffield.

Huddersfield YMCA maintained sixth place in spite of being held to a 19-19 draw at tailenders Wheatley Hills.

Dinnington ran in eight tries on their way to a 52-12 home win over Guisborough.

In Yorkshire One, leaders Bridlington scored their fifth bonus point from eight matches with a seven-try 48-7 home win over Yarnbury.

Second placed Old Brodleians won 22-7 at home to North Ribblesdale, but Beverley dived from third to seventh place when they were trounced 32-10 at Scarborough. A 13-12 win at Heath saw Keighley move up to third, though level on points with York, who ran in ten tries in a 68-8 home win over Acklam, and Scarborough.