Two off before Mackie’s late try clinches victory for Otley

Missed penalties cost Hull Ionians dear, as they were narrowly beaten 13-6 at Loughborough Students in National One.

Winger Austin Beckett put the hosts ahead with a 16th- minute try, but Ionians got off the mark with scrum-half Isaac Green kicking a penalty.

Green hit the uprights with a 26th minute missed penalty, and although he was successfully with a 36th minute effort which put the visitors briefly ahead, Loughborough retook the lead with Josh Sharp kicking a penalty.

After the break, Green and Sharp both missed early penalties, and the only other score came from Students’ Theo Vukasinovic with four minutes remaining.

Otley won 39-27 against Wharfedale in a hotly-contested match which saw both sides having a player sent off.

Wharfedale had the better of the opening and led 20-12 after 30 minutes with Lewis Wilson and Rob Baldwin scoring tries.

But Otley led 24-20 at half-time with Tiploma Kivulu, Alex Beaumont and Jack Mackie scoring tries, and a penalty try also being awarded.

After the break a further penalty try, conversion and penalty saw Otley take a 34-20 lead.

Wharfedale’s Jimmy Bullough scored a try but after both sides had a player sent off for fighting, Otley’s Jack Mackie scored in the 77th minute.

Sheffield Tigers romped to a comfortable win against the National Three Midlands Champions Scunthorpe, flanker Peter Swatkins helping himself to two tries in 40-10 victory.

Centre Liam Wallace, second-row Frank Wragg and wingers Henry Packard and Alex Graham also weighed in with scores.

Harrogate lost 20-16 at Tynedale after a close match.

Ilkley gained a 26-24 win over hosts Morley in National Three (North).

Scrum-half Joe Rowntree was in great kicking form, and helped Ilkley to a 13-5 lead at half- time with two penalties and a conversion from a penalty try. Winger Tom Clough scored Morley’try.

Kirk Arundale ran in for Ilkley after the break, and Rowntree kicked that conversion and two more penalties.

Morley fly-half Mark Chester scored two second-half tries and prop Ben Bell one, but Chester missed the crucial last conversion.

Cleckheaton had a 62-0 win at Stockport, while Sandal lost 33-23 at Wirral.

Sheffield, now playing in National Three Midlands, maintained their promising start with a 23-10 win at Broadstreet.

The Abbeydale Park side went ahead with tries by prop Tobi Ademakin and winger Rupert Broadley, with Joe Cribley converting the former and adding a penalty to give the visitors a 15-0 interval lead.

A try by flanker Tom Womack and a further Cribley penalty kept Sheffield clear.

Hull made it two out of two in National Three North with a 30-17 home win over Billingham.

Always in front, Hull led 13-12 at half-time but tTomasi Tanumi converted two penalty tries as well as a try from centre Ali Heard early in the second half.

Promoted Doncaster Phoenix lost 30-15 at Huddersfield where the hosts quickly took control but were restricted to two penalties in the second half.

Promoted Bradford and Bingley scored their first North One East win but were restricted to two tries in a 25-13 home verdict over Alnwick.

Malton & Norton suffered a 34-20 home defeat by early leaders West Hartlepool.

In a match which produced 11 tries, Driffield were 41-29 winners in their derby against Pocklington at Kellythorpe. Centre Gary Stephenson sealed their win with his second try in the last moments of the game, Will Brigham converting.

Huddersfield YMCA collected a four-try bonus in their 27-20 win at Dinnington.