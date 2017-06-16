Underhill to partner Robshaw in England’s Test back row

Bath forward Sam Underhill will win his first England cap in tomorrow’s second Test against Argentina in Sante Fe.

The 20-year-old openside flanker, who helped England to a 28-14 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham in May, missed the first Test with a neck injury, but has recovered in time to begin his bid for a place in coach Eddie Jones’s 2019 World Cup squad.

Jones has made three changes to the side that won 38-34 in San Juan, with former captain Chris Robshaw returning from an ankle injury to partner Underhill in the back row and Piers Francis starting at inside centre after making his debut from the bench last Saturday.

Making way for the new flankers are Tom Curry and Mark Wilson despite making eye-catching debuts in San Juan, although Wilson is retained on the bench, alongside centre Alex Lozowski.

Underhill, a former England Under-18s captain, is seen by Jones as a potential answer to England’s lengthy search for a genuine openside flanker going back to the retirement of Neil Back.

Robshaw, who played in 12 out of Jones’s first 13 games in charge, will make his first appearance for his country since December, having missed the entire Six Nations with a shoulder problem and the first Test against the Pumas with an ankle injury.

England team to play Argentina in the second Test in Sante Fe: M Brown (Harlequins); M Yarde (Harlequins), H Slade (Exeter), P Francis (Northampton), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Bath), D Care (Harlequins); E Genge (Leicester), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), H Williams (Exeter), C Ewels (Bath), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J Singleton (Worcester), M Mullan (Wasps), W Collier (Harlequins), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Wilson (Newcastle), J Maunder (Exeter), A Lozowski (Saracens), D Solomona (Sale).