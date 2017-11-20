Verdict - Doncaster Knights 25 Bedford Blues 25: Same old problems prohibit Knights from taking advantage

GOOD fortune has, for the moment, deserted Doncaster Knights, but there were positive signs amid the disappointment of a fourth Championship game without victory.

Knights outscored Bedford Blues on tries, but were denied maximum points when the visitors registered a converted touchdown in the final moments to snatch a 25-25 draw.

Tyson Lewis dives over the line to score a try for Doncaster Knights against Bedford Blues.

It was a similar story to the previous week’s 26-22 loss at Richmond.

Again Knights wiped away an early deficit and gained a bonus point for scoring four tries, but could not hold on at the death.

They did, however, play some good rugby and were on top for all but the first and final 10 minutes.

Even after Bedford’s equaliser Doncaster had an opportunity to snatch what would have been a deserved win, but Simon Humberstone’s drop goal attempt – with the last kick of the match –drifted wide.

Matthew Challinor playing his 200th game for Doncaster Knights, sees a gap against the Bedford Blues.

Frustrated director of rugby Clive Griffiths felt Knights deserved more than they got from Matt Challinor’s 200th game for the club.

Admitting to being “very very disappointed,” he said: “We had the game in the bag.

“The boys stepped up this week, they deserved the five points and we didn’t get them. The effort was outstanding.”

Doncaster’s all-time leading points scorer Dougie Flockhart was in the’ starting lineup for the first time this season, but managed to convert only one of their tries.

“That’s 12 misses in three games now,” added Griffiths. “The last two games I feel as if I’ve had my pocket picked.

“At Richmond we scored four tries to two and [on Saturday] it was four tries to three and we had a chance at the end to win it and didn’t take it.

“That’s how we are at the moment, we can’t get over the line. The good news is we were full of energy and purpose and put in some really good defensive shifts on our goalline.

“I am bemused at some of the calls from the sideline – not from the referee – and we had it at Richmond as well when we had a try disallowed at a crucial time.

“It happened at Yorkshire Carnegie as well and it’s killing us. That’s not the real reason why we’re not winning, but it’s a huge factor contributing towards it.”

Doncaster showed tremendous resolve to take a 17-15 interval lead after conceding two early tries. The first – to George Edgson after just four minutes, which Harry Sheppard converted – was cancelled out almost immediately by an outstanding move which ended with Tyson Lewis touching down, after Michael Hills, Alex Shaw, Tom Hicks and Tom James had handled.

Bedford winger Richard’s Lane’s unconverted try, in the wake of an interception near the visitors’ line, made it 15-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Doncaster dominated the rest of the half, Ben Hunter and Colin Quigley both going over after powerful work by Knights’ pack.

A foul on Quigley at the start of the second half led to Sean McCarthy being sin-binned, Flockhart landing the resulting penalty and when Hunter scored his second try moments later the home team were in total command.

Bedford’s William Hooley kicked a penalty goal on the hour and, aided by a run of penalties, Blues spent the closing stages camped near Doncaster’s line.

Eventually, Owen Evans was yellow carded and moments later Jordan Burns went through a big gap close to the touchline and Hooley cooly landed the goal to level the scores.

“It’s a three-legged stool with our injuries, decisions and players who last year were on top of their form not playing on top of their form,” said Griffiths.

“Combine those three and our errors on top of that, it is a frustrating time for us – but you can’t question the heart of the team or some of the play we put together.

“Bedford are a team on top of their form, but they were very happy to come away with a draw.”

Former Hull and Wakefield Trinity coach Richard Agar has been assisting with coaching at Doncaster before taking up a position in Australia’s National Rugby League.

Doncaster Knights: Foley, Flockhart, Hayes, Owen, Lewis, Cusack (Humberstone 70), James (Heaney 65), List (Evans 55), Hunter (Langdon), Quigley (Sproston 70, Challinor, Hicks (Eames 62), Ram (Hill 65), Hills, Shaw

Bedford Blues: Czekaj, Lane , Dodge, LeBourgeois, Adamson (Burns 30), Sheppard (Hooley 57), Dickson, McCarthy (Parilli-Ocampo), Edgson (Lindsay), Penny (Spelman 56), Onojaife, Carrick-Smith, Tupai (Rae 47), Adams (Buggea 57), Williams.

Referee: J Meredith.