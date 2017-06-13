Veteran Care hails England’s injection of fresh blood

Danny Care reckons head coach Eddie Jones is right to be excited about the future of English rugby after his youthful side got the better of an experienced Argentina in the first Test.

The 30-year-old Harlequins scrum-half is one of the elder statesmen in Jones’s 32-man squad that contained 18 uncapped players, 10 of whom made their debut in England’s 38-34 win over the Pumas in San Juan.

Jones opted to turn to youth after being denied the services of 30 players, most of them to the British and Irish Lions tour, but Care believes he has unearthed a new generation of exciting stars that will ensure England remain a force for years to come.

“There were 10 guys making their debut at the weekend in a hostile environment and, to get the win, I think the future of English rugby is great,” said Leeds-born Care, who will win his 73rd cap in Saturday’s second Test in Sante Fe.

“I think people are right to be excited. You can see the young lads coming through are a different breed these days.

“I thought they were all brilliant at the weekend, I could not speak more highly of them. We know it was not perfect and there are a lot of things to work on, but to have that many young lads in and the team to be thrown together in such a short space of time I thought it was a great result.

“The future’s brilliant. They are great players and they’ve all got a great mindset. They’ve come in, they’ve grafted and fitted into the system straight away.

“They had to learn pretty quickly in training how Eddie and the coaches want it done and expect it done. To get a win like that is great but we need to back it up now and win 2-0.

“Obviously, we know all the attention is all on the Lions at the moment but we’re incredibly proud boys and we want to put on a show and make people back home proud to be England fans.”