Video - Familiarity in Lions’ line-up pleases Warren Gatland ahead of decider with All Blacks

Liam Williams has shaken off his leg concern to allow the British and Irish Lions to name an unchanged team for Saturday’s Test series decider against New Zealand.

The Wales full-back sat out part of training yesterday, with assistant coach Neil Jenkins admitting he had “tightness” in his leg, but the 26-year-old has still been named in the Lions’ line-up for the third Test.

Sam Warburton again leads the tourists from blindside flanker, as the Lions field the same matchday 23 that edged the All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington last weekend to square the series.

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since 1994, and have not lost a home Test series since 1986 – but head coach Warren Gatland firmly believes the Lions can now claim to just their second series win in New Zealand.

“This is a huge chance for this group of players to show their abilities and reap the benefits of the work everyone has put in,” said Gatland. “It is their chance to make Lions history.”

The ability to select pacy strike-runner Williams will be relief to Gatland, who has appeared happy with the balance of the back three after moving the Saracens-bound flyer into the 15 shirt for the Test series.

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Picture: David Davies/PA

It was Williams’s gutsy break in the first Test that kick-started the 80-metre move for O’Brien’s stunning try, and put New Zealand on message of the Lions’ abilities and determination to play with width, pace and style.

Gatland admitted he was pleased to be able to select the exact same match day 23 that featured in the second Test.

“It is not very often on a Lions tour that you get to pick the same 23 for the following game,” said Gatland. “We felt we should reward the players for the result and the courage they showed in coming from behind and digging themselves out of a hole.

“There are some players who are pretty disappointed not to be selected and I understand that.”

British &Irish Lions team: L Williams, A Watson, J Davies, O Farrell, E Daly, J Sexton, C Murray, M Vunipola, J George, T Furlong, M Itoje, A W Jones, S Warburton (capt), S O’Brien, T Faletau. Replacements: K Owens, J McGrath, K Sinckler, C Lawes, CJ Stander, R Webb, B Te’o, J Nowell.

New Zealand team: J Barrett; I Dagg, A Lienert-Brown, N Laumape, J Savea; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (capt). Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, M Fekitoa.

British and Irish Lions loose forward Taulupe Faletau, right, passes the ball during a training session in Queenstown. Picture: Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald/AP.