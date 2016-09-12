VIDEO: Switch helps Hayes finally savour a successful derby

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

AS home debuts go, Lloyd Hayes could not really have asked for much more from his own experience with Doncaster Knights.

Winning the South Yorkshire derby against the club he left this summer, impressing with his all-round play and scoring the try that sealed victory in Saturday’s tight, difficult encounter, the 24-year-old centre ticked all the desired boxes.

Doncaster Knightss' Lewis Tyson breaks through the Rotherham Titans' defence. Picture by Simon Hulme

Indeed, when mid-interview with The Yorkshire Post afterwards, a Rotherham Titans fan even wandered over to kiss him on the cheek and say how his former club needed him back.

In fairness, their need might not be that pressing; the visitors competed well at Castle Park, enjoying large periods of possession and territory, so you sense they will fare well this term.

However, Justin Burnell’s side – who beat London Welsh on the opening day – just lacked the extra clinical touch and better decision-making of Doncaster, who responded well after losing 19-0 at London Irish previously.

Following a try from Will Owen, Hayes’s old midfield partner at Clifton Lane, in the 70th minute, Rotherham trailed just 18-13 and sensed an opportunity to leave last season’s Championship finalists without a win from their opening two games.

Doncaster player Michael Heaney passes out of the scrum. Picture by Simon Hulme

But it was not to be; five minutes later, Beau Robinson, the former Wallaby No 7, made a strong midfield surge before Mat Clark, excellent as always at centre, broke and had the awareness to find Michael Heaney out of the tackle.

The Irish scrum-half then kicked on and Hayes won the race to touchdown and settle it all.

“It was a dream game really,” he admitted, having helped veteran flanker Latu Makaafi mark his 100th Doncaster appearance in style.

“We had to dig it out – they’re a strong side this year – but it’s nice to be on the right side of a derby win as I’d been on the wrong one for three years.

Doncaster Knights' Paul Jarvis breaks through the Rotherham Titans' defence. Picture by Simon Hulme

“It was definitely important to get a victory. We talked early on in the week that we needed to make a home fortress and we proved today we’ve got a strong side.

“We got left in the blocks a bit last week but can build on this first win now. Onwards and upwards.”

Doncaster director of rugby Clive Griffiths needed a new No 13 after Will Hurrell, such a revelation as Knights stunned the Championship last term, joined promoted Bristol in the Premiership.

Hayes, who moved to Rotherham in 2013 after helping Chester win the National Three North title, admitted: “They’re big boots to fill, I know that.

“But I’ve come here to try and do a job and think I’m capable of trying that. Donny showed interest after I played here a few times and made some nice breaks on Sky.

“Clive got in touch early doors and it was always a club I thought would be nice for Championship level. I’ve had a great welcome – it’s like a family straight away – and it was great playing in front of this crowd today.”

Both sides tried playing football from the early exchanges, Doncaster’s Paul Jarvis, in particular, proving why he is arguably the competition’s most exciting full-back.

Buster Lawrence, the powerful Rotherham No 8, was also a force as his side opened a 6-0 lead with two penalties from Will Robinson.

Dougie Flockhart replied with one of his own but when he missed a simple second in the 36th minute, it seemed the visitors had been let off the hook.

Nevertheless, Jarvis collected the resulting ‘22 drop-out and produced a sublime break that Heaney finished off, Flockhart converted and then added another penalty for an unlikely 13-6 interval lead.

For all they knew that flattered them, the hosts, with hooker Harry Allen quality in the loose and Cusack’s tactical kicking on form, started better in the second period only to botch two chances out wide.

But after Robinson struck a post with a straightforward penalty, Knights winger Tyson Lewis finally finished off a decent backline move in the 58th minute.

Rotherham’s replacements, especially debutant hooker Luke Cole, made an impact, however, as they built towards Owen’s score but there was no dramatic finish for Burnell’s side.

“We stayed in it physically which was good as the last time towards the end of last season we got battered physically and out-mauled,” said the Titans head coach, who lost full-back Will Goodwin to a calf strain early in the second period.

“They made better decisions than we did at crucial times.

“Doncaster are a very good side, as are London Welsh, and we’ve improved.

“It’s a good yardstick for us the two first games being like that and we’ll learn from it going into next Saturday’s game with London Scottish.”

Doncaster Knights: Jarvis; Flockhart, Hayes, Clark (Edgerley 79), Lewis; Cusack (Humberstone 80), Heaney; List (Hislop 56), Allen (Nelson 72), John (Quigley 72), Challinor (Nolan 56), Young, Makaafi (Williams 72), Robinson (Williams 34-37 BB), Shaw.

Rotherham Titans: Goodwin (Foley 50); Hayes, Hudson, Owen, Henry; Robinson, Dudman (Tressider ; Tom Williams (Tobias Williams 67), Maddison (Cole 67), Herriott (Ian Williams 77), Normandale (Salmon 60), Hicks, Curry, Grange (Oliver 60), Lawrence.

Referee: Matt O’Grady (RFU).