WATCH: ‘Do or die’ - Self-belief key to Lions’ saving All Blacks series in Wellington

JONATHAN DAVIES insists there is belief in the British and Irish Lions camp that world champions New Zealand can be beaten and the Test series kept alive.

The Lions need to achieve something they have only done twice before – in 1899 and 1989 – by overcoming a 1-0 deficit in their quest to win a Test series.

A 30-15 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday – New Zealand’s 39th successive game unbeaten there – means it is win or bust for the Lions in Wellington on Saturday.

Although history is stacked against the tourists, Wales centre Davies has no intention of throwing in the towel. “Some boys might take a couple of days to get over that game because it was quite physical, but there is a sense in the camp that moving forward we can beat the All Blacks,” he said.

“Everything is fixable. If we are more clinical and we put more pressure on them, who knows? They might start to tighten up, and the pressure comes on them then.

“It is a test of character. With this group, pressure has been put on us from the start of this tour, and we have reacted very well, and we need to make sure it is the same for this coming week.

“We have got to dust ourselves off, prepare for the Hurricanes game (tomorrow), and then we have got another Test match.

“It is do or die in the series now, with the Test matches. But first things first, it is to support whoever who is picked to play against the Hurricanes.

“We have to win the second Test now. Everyone wants to get off to a head-start by winning the first match, but the best thing about the series is we have another chance next weekend. I am sure everyone will be looking forward to that already.”

Although the Lions scored two tries – one of them a stunning 80-minute effort sparked by full-back Liam Williams’s fearless counter-attack – they were left to bemoan missed opportunities as New Zealand took charge through their imperious forwards.

British and Irish Lions' Sam Warburton leaves the field after the final whistle at Eden Park Picture: David Davies/PA

“We created chances, but we didn’t finish them,” Davies added. “We need to be more clinical against the best team in the world.

“Our discipline and error-count in that first 20 minutes gave them a 10-point head-start. We didn’t take our chances, and we didn’t get any scoreboard pressure on them. We probably left three tries out there, and that is the most disappointing thing.”

The Lions arrived in Wellington yesterday, with the Hurricanes on their immediate agenda before attention turns to Saturday’s Westpac Stadium appointment with New Zealand.

“Everything is fixable on our side of the ball,” said Davies.

“If we are a bit more disciplined and we take our opportunities, and we’re more alert like with their first try, we are in the game then and putting pressure on them.”

Warren Gatland will demand the Lions fight “fire with fire” to avoid another New Zealand masterclass in physical domination.

The Lions head coach accepts his players were bettered in the collisions during the pulsating first Test in Auckland.

Gatland is not due to announce his Test team until Thursday but changes in the pack are expected, with England lock Maro Itoje and tour captain Sam Warburton among those holding strong starting credentials.

“Sometimes it’s an attitude thing, getting off the line and winning collisions. It’s just a mental thing,” said Gatland.

“In fairness to New Zealand, they were pretty aggressive at the breakdown, came hard and won the collisions.

British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland during the press conference in Wellington. Picture: David Davies/PA

“It is as simple as mentally getting things right. You have to challenge the players mentally for that physical challenge, and on Saturday that is one area they got the better of us, I will be frank about that.

“They were pretty brutal in that breakdown area, and we need to match fire with fire if we are going to do well on Saturday night. If I was playing on Saturday night and I felt that I was physically dominated, I would be a little bit disappointed in myself and I would be doing everything I could physically do the following week to make sure I fixed that area of the game.

“If I felt my pride was hurt a little bit, I would be wanting to fix that. That is what I would be doing as a player.”

“We need to make sure that we are a lot more physical in the contact area in both attack and defence,” Gatland added.

“The players are aware of that, they know it. This whole week is about fixing that area and that whole mindset. We might have to shake it up a little bit.”