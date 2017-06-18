What England showed us out in Argentina

England won the Test series with Argentina, 2-0, but what lessons did we take from their whitewash? Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT: Eddie Jones handed out 11 new caps – there were another seven that will return home still waiting for their first taste of international rugby – and most of them seized their opportunity. Five of them would have been in the Under-20s team which still managed to reach the World Championship final. Players like Sam Curry, Charlie Ewels, Sam Underhill and Piers Francis laid down a marker.

BUT EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNERS STILL HAVE WHAT IT TAKES: Full-back Mike Brown, half-backs George Ford and Danny Care and forwards Joe Launchbury and Chris Robshaw all made significant contributions and proved their determination to play key roles in the 2019 World Cup. Launchbury’s combination with the improving Ewels was one of the highlights of the second Test win.

FORD CAN RUN THE SHOW WITHOUT FARRELL: George Ford was the man of the series, having grabbed the opportunity to step out of the shadow of Owen Farrell. Ford marshalled the youthful England side superbly and it was his game management that proved the difference.

QUESTION MARKS REMAIN ABOUT DENNY SOLOMONA: Much was expected of the former league winger who, on the back of scoring a Super League record 40 tries for Castleford in 2016, was fast-tracked into the England squad after touching down 11 times in 15 games for Sale. But it was impossible to draw many conclusions from his two cameo appearances, in which he scored a match-winning try in one before barely featuring in the second.