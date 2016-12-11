Yorkshire Carnegie 20 Newport-Gwent XV 17: Carnegie forced to work hard for latest cup win

Carnegie had to work hard for their win in the British and Irish Cup, but two tries from Guy Borrowdale and a third from Taylor Prell were enough to give Bryan Redpath’s side a second win from three in the competition.

Dragons took an early lead from the lineout, James Benjamin finding space from close range. Arwel Robson was off target with the conversion.

The visitors looked to build on their lead but infringements at the scrum and lineout gave Carnegie two quick penalties that got them out of their own half.

Carnegie took control but were unable to make the most of their chances and were guilty of turning over too much possession. On 37 minutes, Guy Borrwodale – a product of the Carnegie Academy who had replaced the injured Jack Whetton after 28 minutes – brought the scores level when he took a pass from Max Green. Warren Seals was unable to add the touchline conversion.

Just before the break, Carnegie edged ahead after a well-worked try that saw Taylor Prell collect an overhead pass from Stevie McColl and the winger crashed over in the corner. Seals’ conversion attempt went wide.

Strong play early in the second half led to a second try from Borrowdale by the posts, and this time Seals converted to make it 17-5 just before the hour.

The home side was forced to hold on for the remainder of the game with 14 men when Lewis Boyce was shown a yellow card for a technical infringement. The Dragons made the most of their extra man when replacement Heni Williams burrowed his way over from close range.

Williams narrowed the deficit further with the conversion.

A minute later Warren Seals successfully added thee points in front of the posts to put Carnegie 20-17 ahead.

But the Dragons were determined not to leave without anything to show for their efforts and their persistence paid off when Benjamin James crossed for his second in the final minute of the game to earn his side a deserved losing bonus point.

Carnegie: McColl, Prell, Forsyth, Casson, Goss, Seals, Green, Beech, Graham, Cusack, Whetton, Sanderson, Saull, Walker, Redpath. Replacements: Mayhew, Boyce, Robertson, Borrowdale, Wilson, Fox, Wright.

Dragons: Prosser, Goodchild, Edwards, Nightingale, Lewis, Robson, Davies, Lavender, Ellis Shipp, Mitchell, Davies, Williams, Waite, Benjamin, Blake. Replacements: Harris, Bale, Coleman, Williams, Hidd, Leonard, Evans.