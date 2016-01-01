Search
Rugby Union

Yorkshire Carnegie 52 Bedford Blues 28: Rob O’Donnell on a mission to cause mayhem in the Cup

Rugby union
Peter Swatkins.

Yorkshire round-up: Sheffield Tigers continue charge but Ionians suffer setback

Rugby union
Rotherham Titans head coach Justin Burnell.

London Welsh 40 Rotherham Titans 24: Thomas try on debut but Burnell tastes loss at Welsh

Rugby union
Yorkshire Carnegie head coach Bryan Redpath wants Mike Mayhew to stake a claim for a starting jersey in the Championship.

Yorkshire Carnegie v Bedford: Mike Mayhew challenged to seize his opportunity

Rugby union

London Welsh v Rotherham Titans: Thomas joins Titans’ Gloucester brigade

Rugby union

Ealing 51 Yorkshire Carnegie 35: Redpath suspects complacency behind Carnegie defeat

Rugby union

Yorkshire round-up: Hull Ionians cling on for victory, Sheffield Tigers beat Wharfedale

Rugby union

Rotherham 34 Doncaster 17: Evans powers Titans to welcome Cup win over rivals Knights

Rugby union
CTA
Titans' Toby Williams and Danny Herriott. Picture Scott Merrylees

Rotherham Titans 34 Doncaster Knights 17: Derby joy for Titans

Rugby union
Joe Barker: Titans centre says there is no panic at Clifton Lane as they prepare for Cup derby against Knights. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rotherham Titans v Doncaster Knights: Titans seeking to find their finishing touch

Rugby union
HENRY PACKARD: Scored a try for Sheffield Tigers but it was not enough as visitors Luctonians won 22-10. Picture: Ian Anderson

Round-up: Millar drops in to seal opening day triumph for Hull Ionians | Harrogate made to suffer by Hinckley | Otley lose out at Sale

Local
Stuart Lancaster, pictured shortly after England's exit from the World Cup in the pool stages. Picture: David Davies/PA.

Former England coach Stuart Lancaster convinced he has what it takes to succeed at Leinster

Rugby union 1

Jones looks to keep England squad on their toes

Rugby union
England's Owen Farrell, second left, passes the ball to Mike Brown, right, as Australia's Tevita Kuridrani, left, tackles him. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Australia 40 England 44: Jones’ men complete historic series whitewash

Rugby union