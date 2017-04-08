Yorkshire Carnegie have got a chance to make history, insists Redpath

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach Bryan Redpath has reminded his side they have the chance to “make history” in the coming weeks.

They head to Bedford Blues today knowing only a point will secure them second place in the Championship.

Pete Lucock.

However, securing promotion via the top-four play-offs and denying the likes of clear favourites London Irish, remains their ultimate goal after six years in the second tier.

“We have a chance to get in the Premiership and when there is a chance like this then that for me is worth sacrificing anything for,” said Redpath, who leaves at the end of the season.

“There is a chance to create a little bit of history for this group of players.

“We will have to be at our best to compete against anybody in that top-four for two weeks in a row and then back it up for another two.

“But that’s what we’re aiming for. We know what Bedford will bring against us on Saturday and we know what is at stake this time of year.”

Carnegie ended a worrying five-game losing run with victory against Richmond last time out and have had a fortnight to prepare for this afternoon’s penultimate regular round.

Redpath revealed his squad had concentrated on their fitness levels for some of that period in a bid to be ready for not only Bedford but the play-offs, too.

“After the Richmond match was a chance to really build up for this game last week,” he said.

“We were in for a couple of days whereas a lot of people may have taken time off.

“We worked hard and said if we want to get better and cut out some of the basic errors then we need to be as fit as we can be.

“We can hide behind excuses but we need to be mentally fresh.”

Carnegie welcome back centre Pete Lucock, who was ruled out with injury against Richmond.

Hooker Ross Graham is set to make his first appearance since the win over Dragons Premiership Select in December, coming into the starting line-up in place of Phil Nilsen.

Lock Matt Smith, meanwhile, replaces Mike Myerscough who misses out through injury.