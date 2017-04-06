Yorkshire Carnegie’s Prell crosses codes to join Warrington

Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union full-back/winger Taylor Prell has crossed codes to join Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The 20-year-old made the most recent of his 34 first team appearances for Carnegie against London Irish on March 11.

He has been on trial at Warrington and was offered a contract until November next year after scoring four first half tries his first game of rugby league, a reserves clash with Hull.

Prell, who was born in Keighley and made his Carnegie debut three years ago, has already set his sights on playing for England.

“I’ve always liked rugby league and enjoyed watching it and with my contract being up I thought it was an opportunity to have a switch of codes,” he said.

“I’ve always thought Warrington were a really good side with some great players, especially with them finishing as league leaders last year.

“[Coach] Tony Smith is a really top bloke and he’s offered his guidance if I need it. He’s very easy to talk to and definitely knows his stuff.

“I’ve settled in really well as the coaches and players have been really nice and made me feel very welcome.”

He added: “I’d say those tries in my first run-out were beginner’s luck.

“I enjoyed it. It was a lot different for me, but a lot of fun as well.

“Ultimately I’d love to reach the top as everyone wants to play for England and represent their country - that would be my highest aim - but I’d love to get a run-out for the first team this season too.”

Smith said: “Taylor’s been training with the first team for the last two to three weeks and has fitted in well.

“He’s popular amongst the boys and is a nice young man who’s working hard to secure his future. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“We’ve identified Taylor as a really strong candidate for a Super League position. He’s had one trial game for us against Hull in the Reserves where he scored four tries, but it’s not only that, it’s the way he’s applied himself in training and in video sessions.

“He’s shown on the training park that he’s able to pick up our game - which is a big ask for someone who’s played another sport.

“He’s shown enough in the time he’s been with us to suggest that he’s going to be a very good Super League player of the future.

“He has the ability, skill and resources to fit into our game and that’s been proved first hand.”

Prell is a former Wharfedale player and Carnegie junior academy player of the year.

He has played for England at under-18 and under-20 level.