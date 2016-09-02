Yorkshire Carnegie: Seven new signings in starting line-up for new-look Carnegie

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach Bryan Redpath has named seven of his new signings in the starting line up to face Ealing Trailfinders in the opening game of the Greene King IPA Championship tomorrow.

In the backs, Stevie McColl and Joe Ford are set to pull on the Carnegie shirt once again after re-joining the club this season and Alex Davies, who captained the side against London Wasps in pre-season, will start at scrum half.

Loan signing Ciaran Parker, who featured for Carnegie against Leicester Lions, starts in the front row. Dan Sanderson and Richard Mayhew will make their debuts and Ollie Stedman makes his comeback to the side for the first time since 2011 after his returning to the club this season from Doncaster.

On the bench new signings Mike Mayhew and Alex Gray are named and Ryan Burrows will captain the side.

Yorkshire Carnegie: McColl, Holmes, Forsyth, Lucock, Stegmann, Ford, Davies, Beech, Nilsen, Parker, Schofield, Sanderson, Stedman, R Mayhew, Burrows. Replacements: M Mayhew, Imiolek, Smith, Beck, Saull, Green, Gray.