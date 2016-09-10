Yorkshire Carnegie v Nottingham: Bryan Redpath out to solve Carnegie’s line-out problems

BRYAN REDPATH says Yorkshire Carnegie are keen to remedy line-out issues as they take on Nottingham in the Championship tomorrow.

His side play their first home game of the season having started with a 30-12 success at Ealing Trailfinders last week.

Nottingham also opened with a victory, albeit a late on in their 25-22 win over visiting London Scottish, and Redpath is aware the visitors will be confident.

“They beat us away from home last year and got a good win last week,” he said.

“We got a good victory at home last time but they still scored a few points against us so we can’t be loose against them because they are dangerous. We would certainly like to improve our set piece against Nottingham.

“I think we lost five line-outs against Ealing. There were collective reasons for that and there were scoring opportunities that we didn’t capitalise on, too, so there is lots for us to work on.”

If Carnegie are serious about promotion, though, up against the likes of Nottingham are just the sort of results they can ill-afford this season.

Redpath makes two changes to his starting line-up in readiness for the fixture.

England Sevens international Alex Gray, who came off the bench at Ealing, comes in for Andy Forsyth at centre alongside Pete Lucock while, up front, Lee Imiolek starts in place of loosehead prop Charlie Beech.

On the bench, Rob O’Donnell makes his comeback after suffering a knock to the head in pre-season and – with those line-out issues in mind – lock Jack Whetton could be set to make his debut.

The New Zealander is the son of Gary Whetton, who played 58 Tests for the All Blacks.