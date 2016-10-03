Yorkshire Review: Hull Ionians pay the penalty | Sheffield Tigers overcome Harrogate | Wharfedale down South Leicester

Hull Ionians saw victory snatched from them in the last seconds, as visitors Blackheath kicked a late penalty to win their National One clash 32-30.

The lead changed hands six times in an entertaining match, but Ionians had to settle for a losing bonus point.

Tries from hooker Alistair Thomson, centre Steve Slingsby and right wing Sam Wilson were all converted by scrum-half Isaac Green as Ionians took a 21-17 lead after an action-packed first 20 minutes, and penalties from Green and stand-off Lee Millar put the hosts 27-22 ahead at half time.

But Blackheath hit back to lead 29-27 before another Millar penalty put Hull back in front. However, a late penalty gave the visitors the win.

Sheffield Tigers picked up a 24-17 victory at Harrogate in National Two North.

Alex Graham opened the scoring, and despite being pegged back, Jamie Broadley went over twice and Tom Outram kicked nine points to give the Tigers their first away win of the campaign.

After the previous week’s lacklustre performance, Wharfedale bounced back in style to beat South Leicester 38-32.

Wharfedale had secured a bonus point by the break with winger Lewis Wilson, prop Ian Larkin, winger Olly Cicognini and Ralph Wellock all having tries converted by stand-off and captain Ricky Aley.

After the break centre Tom Davidson and No 8 Josh Burridge also touched down.

Elsewhere, Otley were beaten 34-3 at Caldy.

Huddersfield came from behind to maintain their perfect start to National Three North with a six-try, 45-10 win at Hull.

It took Huddersfield half an hour to score, scrum-half Dan Jeffrey touching down for a try which Chris Bell converted, and Hull countered with a try by Cameron Curry which Tomasi Tanumi converted before adding a penalty right on half time.

Huddersfield hit back with five second-half tries in the space of 19 minutes, two of them from substitute forward Callum Thompson.

Doncaster Phoenix, after three consecutive defeats, got their campaign back on track when the youngest side they have fielded ran in 14 tries in a 94-5 home win over Stockport. Winger Tom Barker scored their first and last tries, plus two in between.

Elsewhere, Cleckheaton lost out 57-15 at Rossendale, while Sandal recorded a 59-12 win over Morley.

West Hartlepool strengthened their early grip on North One East with a 61-10 home win over Bradford and Bingley.

Pocklington continue to lead the Yorkshire challenge after a 33-3 home win over Percy Park, while Malton and Norton scored the only two tries of the game, both pushovers by scrum-half Paul Angus, in a dour 16-6 win over Driffield.

Dinnington, who had already secured a four-try bonus and were leading 28-24 with ten minutes to go, let the home side in for two late converted tries and a penalty to go down 41-28 at Durham City.

Wheatley Hills are still stuck firmly at the bottom after a 43-0 defeat at Morpeth.

Sheffield maintained their challenge in Midlands Three North with a 50-29 victory over Longton at Abbeydale Park, No 8 Johnny France scoring four of their eight tries.

Sheffield twice came from behind, and were leading only 19-17 at half-time before pulling clear.

Bridlington maintained their unbeaten record in Yorkshire One with a 21-8 home win over York, while second-placed West Leeds kept on the pace with a 44-31 home win over Selby.

Winger Jack Marshall scored two of the six Leeds tries, while Selby came back strongly in the second half to secure a four-try bonus.

There were wins also for Old Brodleians, 31-15 at Bradford Salem, and Beverley, 47-7 at home to North Ribblesdale, but Keighley slipped when they were beaten 23-16 at Hullensians.