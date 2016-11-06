Yorkshire Review: Late blow for Hull Ionians | Doherty the hero for Wharfedale | Huddersfield maintain 100 per cent start

Hull Ionians conceded a last-minute penalty and lost 24-18 to Plymouth Albion in their home National One game.

Greg Lound’s penalty and a try from No 8 Laurence Cowen had given the hosts an 8-0 lead inside 10 minutes, and after the sides exchanged converted penalties Ionians led 11-3 at the break.

Rupert Freestone and Matthew Crosscombe went over for Plymouth in the second half to give them their first lead of the match, but Ionians looked to have secured victory when hooker Alistair Thomson went over eight minutes from time, converted by Isaac Green, to give them an 18-17 lead.

However, Plymouth were awarded the penalty try in the final seconds of the game to condemn Ionians to their seventh defeat of the season and leave them 14th in the table.

Despite a 33-31 defeat at South Leicester, two bonus points saw Otley move ahead of Sheffield Tigers to lead the Yorkshire challenge in National Two North.

Trailing 21-7 at half-time, Otley out-scored their hosts 24-12 in the second half to secure two bonus points, but fell just short of the win.

Sheffield Tigers were beaten 34-10 at home at the hands of Caldy. Tigers trailed 10-0 at the break, and despite second-half tries from winger Liam Wallace and back-row Lee Monks they could not make any further inroads as Caldy secured a bonus-point win.

Harrogate’s forwards domination gave them a 20-17 win over Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale.

They had full-back David Doherty to thank for their points, as he kicked five penalties and crossed for a late try. Wharfedale’s tries came from Josh Burridge, Ian Larkin and Jamie Guy, who kicked one conversion.

Huddersfield maintained their 100 per cent record in National Three North with a 44-12 home victory over Lymm, while Sandal moved up to third place with a nine-try, 62-14 home verdict against Doncaster Phoenix.

Winger Brandon Conway ran in two of the seven tries for Huddersfield as they secured a ninth consecutive win.

Hull claimed a 28-5 victory at home against Morley.

Stewart Nel’s try for Hull was the only score of the first half but Steve Hihetah, George Fossey and Al Heard all went over after the break to secure a bonus-point win for the hosts.

Tom Clough scored a consolation try two minutes from time for Morley.

Cleckheaton ended Billingham’s unbeaten home record with a 27-7 win.

Richard Piper, Luke Pearson and Jack Seddon bagged the tries. Ronan Evans kicked two conversions, Josh Hall one, and Neil Chivers added a drop goal.

Ilkley were beaten 37-33 at home by Wirral.

Sheffield regained their lead in National Three Midlands with a 22-13 win over Sandbach at Abbeydale Park as previous leaders Nuneaton were edged out 16-12 at Birmingham Solihull.

No 8 Jonny France scored two of Sheffield’s three tries.

A long-range penalty into the wind by winger Jonty Peters with four minutes remaining saw Pocklington scrape a 22-20 home win over Alnwick to remain the leading Yorkshire side in North One East.

Pocklington turned round 16-6 ahead but conceded two converted tries early in the second half as Alnwick went head.

Bradford & Bingley pulled back a bonus point on Pocklington when they scored five tries in a 33-7 win at Guisborough, but Huddersfield YMCA slipped two places when they were trounced 45-0 at home to second-placed Penrith.

A hat-trick of tries by South African full-back Xolela Payi helped Malton & Norton to a 53-0 home win over tailenders Wheatley Hills.

Driffield edged in front of YMCA with a six-try, 43-34 win over Percy Park at Kelleythorpe.

Bridlington kept their seven-point lead in Yorkshire One when they ran in eight tries in a 52-0 romp at bottom-placed Acklam.

Second-placed Old Brodleians gained a try bonus with a t 25-21 win at Hullensians, while Keighley had a 19-5 home win over Scarborough.

York lost 30-27 at Bradford Salem, while West Leeds moved ahead of both Scarborough and York, and are level with Keighley on league points, after scoring nine tries in a 58-8 win at Yarnbury with two each from Sam Neave and Lewis Bromley.