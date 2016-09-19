Yorkshire Review: Late slip sees Hull Ionians lose out Wharfedale triumph in Hinkley thriller

Leading by eight points with 10 minutes left, Hull Ionians conceded two late tries and slipped to a 24-22 defeat at home against Birmingham Moseley in National One.

Right-wing Sam Wilson’s early try was converted by scrum-half Isaac Green, and they led 17-7 at the break with left-wing Daniel Tai Sen Choy also touching down while Green added the conversion and stand-off Lee Millar a penalty.

Birmingham hit back with a converted try to make it 17-14, only for Tai Sen Choy to secure his second try on 64 minutes.

However, two tries in the final 10 minutes gave Birmingham the win, and left Ionians with just a losing bonus point.

Wharfedale hit a half century, beating visitors Hinckley 51-33 in a thrilling National Two clash.

Full-back Scott Jordan got them off the mark with an early try, while stand-off Jamie Guy kicked the conversion and a penalty.

Hinckley hit back to lead 13-10, but Guy added another penalty and converted a try from flanker Lewis Wilson as Dale took a lead they would not lose.

A purple patch early in the second half saw tries from wing forward Rob Baldwin, scrum-half Will Lawn, No 8 Josh Burridge and a penalty try which put Wharfedale into a 46-16 lead. A late score from centre Harry Bullough helped them seal the win.

Harrogate lost out 34-16 to visitors South Leicester, despite leading 16-7 early in the second half.

Luke Edwards scored their only try, while Charlie Morgan kicked three penalties, a drop goal and conversion.

Otley also lost out, 32-17 at Sedgley Park. Right-wing James Wood, full-back Thomas Hodson and stand-off Nicholas Coupland scored, but it wasn’t enough to claw back a strong first-half lead from Sedgley.

Stourbridge made it three out of three with a decisive 49-21 home victory over Sheffield Tigers.

Tigers had the better of the early exchanges and led 13-3 following a try from left-wing Henri Packard and a conversion and two penalties from Angus Bowyer.

However, Stourbridge hit back and ran in four first-half tries.

In the second half, only a late consolation from replacement Alex Graham added to Tigers’ score.

Sandal scored their first win in National Three North, 30-28 at home to Lymm, to knock their visitors off the top, while Ilkley scored a bonus fourth try in a 31-8 home win which saw them move ahead of rivals Hull.

Winger Simon Frewin, centres Tom Allott and Steve Nolson and prop Rob Norbury scored the tries, with Greg Wood converting two and adding two penalties.

Wirral scored a four-try bonus to go top with a 32-10 win at Doncaster Phoenix, who were restricted to first-half tries by full-back Will Burden and prop Joe Lowcock.

Cleckheaton emerged 42-24 winners over Yorkshire rivals Morley.

Sheffield, after turning round 12-10 ahead, were beaten 18-12 in their National Three Midlands match against Derby at Abbeydale Park.

Winger Gareth Morley scored an early try, and Harry Pratt converted a penalty try midway through the first half.

West Hartlepool maintained their lead in North One East but were given a fright by visitors Driffield, who gained a four-try bonus but were pipped 33-32 after leading 32-23 going into the last five minutes.

Pocklington ran in six backs’ tries – including a hat-trick from right wing Billy Hardy – in a 42-10 home romp against Guisborough.

Bradford and Bingley, last season’s Yorkshire One champions, were beaten 30-24 at Morpeth, and promoted Malton and Norton are still seeking their first win after going down 27-20 at Huddersfield YMCA.

Wheatley Hills, also without a win, were outplayed 66-10 at Durham City as the home side won by ten tries to one.

Bridlington went top in Yorkshire One with a bonus fourth try in their 33-11 home win over neighbours Scarborough.

Keighley, also unbeaten in three matches, were restricted to one try in a hard-fought 19-17 win at Bradford Salem as early leaders Beverley were outgunned 48-19 at Hullensians, who are now in third place.