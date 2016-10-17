Yorkshire round-up: Hull Ionians cling on for victory, Sheffield Tigers beat Wharfedale

Hull Ionians survived a late comeback bid by visitors Esher to take a narrow 32-29 National One victory.

The Yorkshire side were 32-15 ahead on the hour mark, before Esher scored two converted tries to secure both a losing bonus and a four-try bonus.

Ionians missed out on a four-try bonus and relied heavily on the boot of scrum-half Isaac Green, who kicked three penalties and a conversion, while stand-off Lee Millar slotted over two penalties.

Right wing Sam Wilson, left wing Daniel Tai Sen Choy and No 8 Laurence Cowen scored the hosts tried to ensure the win.

Harrogate bagged a convincing 27-10 win over South Leicester in National Two North, with No 8 Tim Heaton, second row Sam Brady and scrum-half Danny Matthews scoring their tries. Elsewhere, Otley went down 23-14 at Scunthorpe, while Sheffield Tigers secured a 29-19 win at Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale.

Doncaster Phoenix maintained their edge over Cleckheaton in National Three North with a 26-19 win at Castle Park, in a match brought forward by a week, despite the visitors scoring three tries to two.

Fly-half Jamie Lennard kicked Phoenix ahead with an early penalty, but Cleckheaton led 12-3 at half time with two tries by scrum-half Oliver Depledge, one converted by fly-half Neil Chivers.

Lennard opened the second half with another penalty and then converted when No 8 Martin Protheroe touched down for a try, giving Doncaster a 13-12 lead, but Cleckheaton got back in front with their final try by James Wilson, converted by Ronan Evans.

Lennard added two further penalties to equalise and Phoenix clinched the win when winger James Wright raced over and Lennard converted from wide out.

Andy Ellis, the Phoenix captain and centre, and Andy Piper, the Cleckheaton tight head prop, were sent off following an incident in the 34th minute.

Huddersfield, the National Three North leaders, saw off the challenge of Sheffield, their National Three Midlands counterparts, with a decisive 39-7 victory in their Yorkshire Cup first round clash at Lockwood Park.

Sheffield, who volunteered to transfer to the Midlands as an easier promotion route, took an early lead with a try by No 8 Jonny France, converted by scrum-half Steve Depledge.

But Huddersfield led 10-7 by half-time and ran in five tries, including two each from wingers Brandon Conway and Danny Grainger.

Pocklington, leading 39-3 with a quarter of an hour remaining, overcame a late revival from their East Yorkshire rivals to score a 39-15 home win over Driffield in the second round of the Yorkshire Cup.

Winger Jonty Peters kicked Pocklington ahead with a penalty, and two tries in three minutes by open side Jack Holbrough and another by left wing Tim Nixon, all three converted by Peters, put the hosts 24-0 ahead by half time.

After Peters and Driffield’s Will Brigham had exchanged penalties, Pocklington had another dominant spell which brought tries by centre James Flint and replacement prop Dan Elvidge before the Woldsmen finished with tries by second row Simon Walgate and No 8 Will Burns.

Pocklington will travel to Harrogate in the quarter final.

Old Brodleians, currently second in Yorkshire One, were handed a 34-7 defeat in the second round of the Yorkshire Shield at lower placed Hullensians.

Middlesbrough belied their modest Durham and Northumberland One position with a 25-12 victory at Scarborough.

Barnsley went down 15-57 at home to York in round two. Mark Fisher and Tom Parker were the try scorers for the hosts.

In the day’s other Shield match, Selby reached the third round with a 25-19 win over Ripon.

Aireborough’s 54-14 win over Ossett booked their spot in the third round of the Yorkshire Silver Trophy, while Knottingley enjoyed a 38-15 away win at Rotherham Phoenix.