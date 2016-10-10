Yorkshire round-up: Rigg powers over as Otley hold off Grasshoppers’ challenge

Hull Ionians were well beaten 43-14 at Hartpury College in National League One.

The visitors went behind early but a 15th-minute try for winger Sam Wilson, converted by fly-half Greg Lound, put Ionians within one point at 8-7.

Hartpury pulled clear in the middle portion, with Luke Eves scoring a hat-trick and Steve Leonard a brace to give the hosts the bonus-point win.

Ben Winterburn scored a late converted consolation try, but it could not prevent the Yorkshire side falling to their fourth defeat of the season, as Hartpury stay top with six bonus-point victories from six games.

Otley bagged their third win of the season in National Two North, holding on to defeat visitors Preston Grasshoppers 20-18.

The visitors proved a tough opponent and right to the whistle they could have grabbed the victory.

Indeed, Grasshoppers led 13-12 at half-time with right wing James Wood and scrum-half Max Johnson scoring for the hosts, and full-back Tom Hodson kicking a conversion.

After the break, Otley took the lead with prop William Rigg barging over and Hodson adding the extras.

Sheffield Tigers were beaten 47-24 at home against Sale in National Two North.

Tigers held a 24-22 lead at the break after three tries, with Pete Swatkins and Henri Packard on the scoresheet.

Sale were too strong in the second half, and secured a bonus-point victory to go top of the pile.

Prop Josh Burridge scored Wharfedale’s only try of the match as they lost 34-7 at Luctonians back up in National One, while Harrogate lost 18-12 at Stourbridge, flanker Jonathan Coser and winger Ollie Rosillo scoring their tries.

Huddersfield cemented their place at the top of National Three North with a 13-try, 85-14 home victory over strugglers Firwood Waterloo. Centre Elliott Hodson bagged six tries, and winger Danny Grainger and centre Brandon Conway scored two each.

Doncaster Phoenix, after their shaky start to the season, moved up two places with a resounding 52-36 win at Morley. Phoenix scored eight tries to Morley’s six, and twice fought from behind as Morley led 19-7 on the half-hour and then edged in front again at 29-26 after 51 minutes.

Winger James Wright and full-back Will Burden both touched down twice for Phoenix.

Hull slipped below Phoenix when they were defeated 32-18 at Wirral, while Sandal beat Yorkshire rivals Cleckheaton 23-16 with tries from Simon Frewin and Steve Graham.

Greg Wood kicked two penalties, two conversions and a drop goal.

Ilkley, previously second in the division, slipped up 34-22 at Rossendale.

Pocklington continue to lead the Yorkshire challenge in North One East after a 39-3 victory at Wheatley Hills, where they collected a try bonus with two from centre Billy Hardy, one each from full-back Jack Fletcher and winger Jed Jackson and a penalty try.

Seventeen-year-old winger Jonty Peters converted all but one and added two penalties.

Huddersfield YMCA moved up with a 41-29 win at Bradford & Bingley, with both teams scoring four tries.

Dinnington ran in five tries in a 39-24 home win over Driffield.

Malton & Norton also scored five tries as they made it three straight wins with a 33-17 verdict at Guisborough.

Bridlington maintained a perfect record in Yorkshire One with a seven-try, 50-21 win over Hullensians at Dukes Park, but second-placed West Leeds slipped up 34-6 at York and have been overtaken by Old Brodleians, who won 31-29 at home to Beverley in spite of the visitors scoring five tries to four. Beverley also move ahead of West Leeds.

Scarborough got over ten times in a 68-8 home victory over tailenders Acklam.