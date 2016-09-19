Sheffield humiliated as Moss runs in four tries for resurgent Bradford

Full-back Kieren Moss scored four tries and home debutant Ross Oakes grabbed a hat-trick as Bradford Bulls hammered crisis club Sheffield Eagles 80-0 in the final round of the Kingstone Press Championship Shield.

The Bulls produced the perfect response to their shock defeat by relegated Workington to flex their muscles for next Sunday’s home semi-final against Dewsbury.

Bradford’s other try-scorers were Lewis Charnock, Dane Chisholm (two), Tom Olbison, Ethan Ryan (two), Jay Pitts and Adam Sidlow, on his 100th appearance for the club.

The Eagles, who face an uncertain future off the field, must quickly re-group on it ahead of their semi-final at Halifax next Sunday.

Whitehaven ended their campaign on a high with a 40-18 win over Swinton.

Bradford: Moss, Williams, Mellor, Welham, Ryan, Chisholm, Charnock, Sidlow, O’Brien, Kavanagh, Pitts, Addy, Olbison. Substitutes: Ferguson, Clark, Oakes, Kirk.

Sheffield: Laulu-Togagae, Lo, Tyson, Blackmore, Millar, Aston, Minchella, Thorpe, Carlile, Neal, Knowles, Straughier, Wheeldon. Substitutes: Worrincy, Fozard, Mexico, Burns.

Referee: A Sweet (RFL).

Leigh continued the feelgood factor surrounding the club with a 42-24 Qualifiers Super 8s win over Batley Bulldogs.

With last week’s triumph over Huddersfield sealing their promotion to Super League, Leigh offered free entry to their supporters and did not disappoint the 10,556 crowd, securing their sixth consecutive victory.

Tries from Fuifui Moimoi, Adam Higson, Cory Paterson and Lewis Foster helped Leigh open up a 24-12 half-time lead over the Bulldogs, who went over through David Scott and Alister Leek.

And Leigh scored further tries in the second half from Travis Burns, Willie Tonga and Dayne Weston, all converted by Lee Smith to take his tally to seven, meaning converted scores from Keegan Hirst and Wayne Reittie were nothing more than a consolation.

Leigh: Smith, Higson, Brown, Tonga, Dawson, Reynolds, Burns, Moimoi, Hood, Weston, Dixon, Paterson, Fash. Substitutes: Foster, Hansen, Hopkins, Spencer.

Batley: D. Scott, Reittie, Smeaton, Ulugia, Ainscough, Walker, Brambani, Hirst, Leak, Rowe, Day, Bretherton, Blake. Substitutes: Davey, Gledhill, Chandler, Lillycrop.

Referee: C Kendall (RFL).

Rochdale Hornets overturned a 16-point deficit to beat Toulouse Olympique XIII 24-22 and earn promotion to the Kingstone Press Championship.

Early tries from Bastien Canet, Rhys Curran and Gregory White put Toulouse in control, before Rochdale battled back with tries from Jack Holmes and Lewis Gailbraith. The Hornets edged ahead for the first time thanks to Holmes and Chris Riley.

Toulouse now face York City Knights in the play-off semi-final.