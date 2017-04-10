Bygones: When Ken Doherty was right on cue to prove dreams really can come true

Twenty years after dethroning Crucible king Stephen Hendry and Ken Doherty remembers vividly how he became champion of the snooker world.

It was 1997 and Hendry was seemingly unbeatable in the World Championship as the Scotsman looked to make it six consecutive world titles in Sheffield.

But 40-1 outsider Doherty – the then 27-year-old from Dublin – played the match of his life to subdue Hendry and complete a stunning 18-12 victory.

In doing so, he became just the second player from outside of the United Kingdom to taste Crucible glory – Canadian Cliff Thorburn the other in 1980 – and secure his place in snooker history.

On Friday, he will join former champions as they return to the Crucible to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the World Championship being staged in the famous old theatre.

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years, it’s gone so quick and flashed by,” Doherty told The Yorkshire Post.

I just visualised it. After watching my heroes win at the Crucible – Alex Higgins in 82, Dennis Taylor in 85 – I grew up with those memories. I could see myself lifting the cup with the Crucible crowd in the background, giving it a big kiss. Ken Doherty

“When I was world champion, it all just seemed a blur. I had such a great year as champion, but it all went by so fast as I did so many things. It was incredible.

“But I had such a good year, I didn’t want to give the cup back, I wanted to hold on to it for as long as I could.

“It was sat on my mother’s television in the front room in Ranelagh (Dublin).

“She used to clean it every day and people would come in and have their picture taken with it.

“Every day I walked in the house, I would give it a big kiss then put it back down on top of the TV.

“The amount of people who would call to the door, because they would see it in the window when they passed by, was incredible. Strangers would come into the house to have their picture taken with the trophy, no problem.

“My mum lived in an avenue, a nice community, and everyone knew her house. My mum was famous, everyone knew her, but she never liked the attention.”

Mum Rose has never seen her son – now 47 and combining playing on Tour with BBC commentary work and hosting a Dublin radio show – play live on the big stage.

Even on his famous night in Sheffield, Mrs Doherty was at her local church oblivious to what was playing out in front of millions on national television.

“Even the night I won, she was out on her bike down the local church, lighting a candle for me,” recalled Doherty.

“She didn’t even know I had won until she came home. It was quite surreal.

“She never saw me play live. Everything I did in my career, I did for her.

“I lost my father when I was quite young, and he never saw me play. So mum only saw me win at the Crucible afterwards on a recording.

“She suffers from high blood pressure and it used to go through the roof, watching me play. She once came to watch me in the final of the Irish Masters, and after about 10 minutes she was outside in the car park with her rosary beads and the car park attendant.

“At least she saw me win the World Championship, to lift that cup, nobody can ever take that away from you. Your name is engraved on the cup, in the annals of snooker’s history, and can be never taken away.

“That’s the beautiful thing about winning at the Crucible, you are always a world champion.”

Back in 1997, Doherty beat Mark Davis in the first round before a memorable 13-3 demolition of six-time Crucible champion Steve Davis with a session to spare.

He then accounted for John Higgins 13-9 in the quarter-finals, before beating Canadian Alain Robidous 17-7 to clinch his final spot.

After growing up watching his heroes, fellow Irishmen Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor, celebrate Crucible glory, this was Doherty’s opportunity.

“Nobody gave me much of a chance against Hendry, because he was going for six in a row,” said Doherty. “I was a 40-1 outsider even at the beginning of the tournament, so nobody gave me much hope in the final.

“But, I could see myself lifting the cup. When I went to bed, I dreamt about it. I had dreamed about this since I was eight years old, but when I was there I really believed I was going to win.

“I had an air of confidence, I don’t know where it came from. I wish I could have bottled it for later in my career.

“I just visualised it. After watching my heroes win at the Crucible – Alex Higgins in 82, Dennis Taylor in 85 – I grew up with those memories. I could see myself lifting the cup with the Crucible crowd in the background, giving it a big kiss.

“Every time I went to bed during the tournament that was my vision, and it calmed me down against Hendry.

“I had previous wins against Hendry in finals, so wasn’t scared of him, but I knew I was up against it and had to play my best.

“I think he made five centuries in the final, I never made one, but just played really good match-play snooker. I played as well as I have ever played.

“I was 15-7 up at one stage and I could have beaten him with a session to spare.

“It just shows you that centuries are great, but they only win one frame. The game is not called century breaks, it’s called snooker for a reason, and I played as good match-play snooker as I have ever done,” added Doherty, who would go on to compete in two further Crucible finals, losing to John Higgins 12 months later and Mark Williams in 2003.

A huge Manchester United supporter, Doherty enjoyed “one of the greatest days of my life” when he showed off his trophy at half-time at Old Trafford.

The Irishman also clarified long-time rumours he was a closet Barnsley supporter.

“I went to watch a football match at Barnsley once,” he said. “I was playing in Sheffield and love my football. I was under the shed at Barnsley, they played Manchester City. Obviously, I was going to support Barnsley, I couldn’t support Man City.

“People were talking about it on social media. It was a great game, but ever since then people have said I am a part-time Barnsley fan after Manchester United, but I’m not really.”

At 47, Doherty has no plans to retire, although he admits the travelling is tough.

“I still play, but I wish I was half the player I was back then,” he laughed. “I love the game, always have. Even when I do retire, I would always like to be involved in the sport.

“I love doing exhibitions, competing, but the travelling away from the family turns me off.

“I have got a few things going on, but I have always been a snooker player. It will be hard giving it up when it does come around, I don’t know when.

“You die twice as a professional sports person, once when you retire, and once when they put you six feet under.”