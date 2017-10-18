English Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan on search for black trainers after threatening Barnsley pull out

Ronnie O'Sullivan has threatened to pull out of the English Open over a row about his shoes.

The 41-year-old defied a sprained ankle to advance to the second round at Barnsley's Metrodome on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over China's Zhang Anda.

But the Rocket was embroiled in fresh controversy having worn blue, orange and white trainers to support the injury, which he sustained while out running.

O'Sullivan saw red after World Snooker bosses asked him to revert back to black footwear for his second round match against Mark Davis.

O’Sullivan said on Twitter: “Being told by world snooker that if I don’t wear a black training shoe tomorrow I can’t play #sprainedankle

“Looks like I’ll have to pull out of the English open cause someone’s not happy I’m wearing a trainer due to a sprained ankle.”

Billy Sharp posted on Twitter after watching O'Sullivan in Barnsley

Fellow snooker player Mark Williams wade into debate, joking on Twitter: "Wonder how many other players @WorldSnooker1 would have let play with TRAINERS on. #iwonder"

O'Sullivan responded: "Be quiet muppet"

Several snooker fans came up with their own suggestions for O'Sullivan before one offered to drive his pair of black trainers to South Yorkshire.

Keith Walker wrote: "@ronnieo147 please don’t pull out. I’ve got the flu but if you want me to come down to Barnsley with a pair of black trainers I will?"

O'Sullivan replied: "Top man I’ll see if we can get a pair of these sent to Barnsley today wha (sic) make are they?"