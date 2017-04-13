Leeds snooker player David Grace avoids Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby in World Championships draw

Leeds potter David Grace has stayed away from snooker's biggest names in the first round draw at the World Championships in Sheffield.

Grace will make his Crucible debut against world No 14 Kyren Wilson with a meeting against Stuart Bingham or Peter Ebdon, both former world champions, in the second round.

The 31-year-old, ranked 51 in the world, reached snooker’s biggest stage for the first time after beating Thailand’s Akani Songsermsawad 10-3 in the final round of qualifying.

Chinese star Ding Junhui, seeded fourth, has been paired with compatriot and fellow Sheffield-based player Zhou Yuelong, who is making his Crucible bow.

Teenage sensation Yan Bingtao, who trains alongside Ding and Zhou in the Steel City, will become the first player born in the 21st century to play at the Championships when he meets 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

Defending champion Mark Selby will meet Fergal O'Brien in the opening round after the Irish qualifier played out the longest frame in snooker history to book his place in the draw.

Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan begins against world No 59 Gary Wilson.

First round draw

Mark Selby v Fergal O'Brien

Ryan Day v Xiao Guodong

Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham

Marco Fu v Luca Brecel

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Gary Wilson

Liang Wenbo v Stuart Carrington

Ding Junhui v Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham v Peter Ebdon

Kyren Wilson v David Grace

Mark Allen v Jimmy Robertson

John Higgins v Martin Gould

Barry Hawkins v Tom Ford

Ali Carter v Graeme Dott

Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Rory McLeod