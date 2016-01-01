Search
Neil Robertson must defy history to retain his UK crown

NEIL ROBERTSON admits history is against him as he sets out to defend his Betway UK Championship title in York.

Father and son Peter Lines (right) with Oliver Lines at the Northern Snooker centre in Leeds.

Leeds potter Peter Lines faces defending champion Neil Robertson in UK Championship opener

Leeds veteran Peter Lines has been drawn against defending champion Neil Robertson in the first round of this year’s Betway UK Championship.

Ding Junhui.

Ding hitting top form ahead of UK Championship

Ding Junhui looks the player to beat when the Betway UK Championship cues off in York next month.

Liang Wenbo: Ronnie OSullivans practice partner earned his first ranking tournament win last week. (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

How Ronnie O’Sullivan’s advice helped Liang Wenbo take the next step

Liang Wenbo used the pain of losing in last year’s final of the Betway UK Championship to finally join snooker’s elite.

David Grace.

Missed chances see Leeds potter David Grace exit English Open

DAVID Grace admits he was made to pay for missed opportunities after crashing out of the English Open on Thursday afternoon.

Peter Lines.

Not end of the Lines for Leeds potter Peter

FOR MOST professional snooker players, falling off the tour would be their worst nightmare but Peter Lines claims it has given him a new lease of life.

Mark Selby celebrates with the trophy after beating Ding Junhui in the final of the Betfred Snooker World Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

True grit the key to Mark Selby’s World Snooker Championship triumph

THE way Mark Selby played in the early rounds of the World Championship there seemed better odds on his boyhood club Leicester City winning the Premier League than the world No 1 lifting the Crucible title.

Mark Selby celebrates with wife Vikki and daughter Sofia Maria after beating Ding Junhui in the final

World Championship: Mark Selby does enough to hold off underdog Ding Junhui

Mark Selby lifted the Betfred World Championship last night to complete a miserable evening for China.

Barry Hearn.

Sheffield signs 10-year snooker deal for World Championship

Snooker’s Betfred World Championship will stay in Sheffield for the next decade after a new 10-year deal was announced.

Ding Junhui at the table.

Ding’s final fightback keeps Crucible dream alive

Ding Junhui produced a stunning fightback to keep alive his hopes of becoming the first Asian snooker player to win the Betfred World Championship.

Ding Junhui.

Record-breaking Ding refuses to celebrate just yet

Ding Junhui reached his first Betfred World Championship final in record-setting style but insisted there would be no celebrations until he gets his hands on the trophy.

Ding Junhui holds a 14-10 overnight lead against Alan McManus in their World Championship semi-final (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA).

Ding Junhui misses maximum on record-breaking night at Crucible

Ding Junhui edged the battle of the qualifiers last night in a record-breaking battle, but missed out on a 147 maximum at the Betfred World Championship.

Alan McManus.

Kind break for Bluebell Wood after £25,000 donation

Children’s hospice Bluebell Wood have pocketed £25,000 from this year’s Betfred World Championship.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire).

Players must get fitter to cope with demands – Hearn

Barry Hearn believes snooker’s 10-year multi-million pound deal with broadcaster Eurosport can help the sport achieve “global domination”.

World Snooker chief Barry Hearn announces his 10 year deal with Eurosport alongside Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton.

Hearn excited with 10-year Eurosport deal

Eurosport have signed a lucrative 10-year deal to continue their television coverage of snooker across the globe.

Neil Robertson celebrates with the UK Snooker Championship trophy at York's Barbican Theatre last year. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

York’s Barbican set to stage UK Championships once again

Snooker’s second biggest tournament, the UK Championship, is to return to York later this year.

Sheffield-based Ding Junhui.

Time for Ding Junhui to gatecrash the party at Crucible in Sheffield

Living in Sheffield for Ding Junhui is like having a works party in your front living room for 17 days every year and you’re not invited.

Ronnie OSullivan talks to the media following his exit from the Crucible (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA).

O’Sullivan vowing to return as Olympics target set

five-times champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be back at the Crucible in Sheffield next year after failing to reach this year’s quarter-finals.

Ding Junhui surveys the layout of the balls ahead of a shot during his World Championship match against world No 5 Judd Trump (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA).

Ding and Wilson both chase history at the Crucible

Qualifiers Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson hope to join an elite group by lifting the Betfred World Championship.

Kyren Wilson during day nine of the Betfred World Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Experience proves key at Crucible

Alan McManus is leading the charge of snooker’s ‘golden oldies’ at this year’s Betfred World Championship.

