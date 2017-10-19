Ronnie O'Sullivan allows intruding fan to take shot during third round win at English Open in Barnsley

Ronnie O'Sullivan received a helping hand as he raced into the English Open fourth round at the Barnsley Metrodrome.

The five-time world champion was clearing the final colours to wrap up a 4-1 win over Zhang Yong when a woman intruded the stage and ran around the table.

O'Sullivan potted the pink ball to continue a break of 129 but instead of finishing off with the black, he handed his cue to the fan and allowed her to play the shot.

With security guards watching in close proximity, the woman missed two attempts to pot the final ball before being ushered off the stage to the amusement of the crowd.

O’Sullivan, who racked up three century breaks in the victory, said: "I didn’t know what she was doing at first. But she said to me I’m just having a jog.

"I said to her 'well go on then have a jog then'.

A woman intruder takes a shot after being handed a cue by Ronnie O'Sullivan

"'And you might as well have a shot while you’re at it'. I really wanted her to pot it."

O'Sullivan could meet John Higgins in the last 16 later on Thursday.