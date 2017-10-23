Snooker looks for Sport England aid

Snooker chiefs want Sport England to help fund the game at grass-roots level.

The sport’s expansion means snooker is trying to build a global infrastructure, with snooker now being televised to over 100 countries.

Jason Ferguson, World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) chairman, said they would be applying for official recognition for funding at grass roots level

“We are heavily involved in grass-roots development and community engagement, but we are picking up the bill,” he said.

“As a world body, we also have another 100 countries out there who are looking for our help.

“We can’t just fund England alone. All we ask for from Sport England is to be treated the same as any other sport in the world. Some people seem to think we are a still an old smokey-hall sport, we are far from that. We have official academies in the UK, players from all over the world. We have athletes, just like any other athlete, who train day-in day-out in their chosen discipline.”