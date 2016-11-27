UK Championship: Double delight for father-and-son Oliver and Peter Lines

OLIVER Lines admits joining his father Peter in the last 32 of the Betway UK Championship made his superb victory over Judd Trump late on Sunday evening all the more special.

On the TV table at the York Barbican, Lines produced one of the performances of his career as he outplayed world No 3 Trump to win 6-2 in the second round.

Oliver Lines in action against Judd Trump.

The 21-year-old showed composure beyond his years to dispatch his practice partner and good friend with a clinical display.

Lines’s father Peter, competing as an amateur after dropping off the tour at the end of last season, had already booked his spot in the third round by beating Chris Wakelin on Saturday evening, after shocking reigning champion Neil Robertson in round one.

It is the first time the father-son duo have both reached the last 32 of a ranking event and Oliver claims it is certainly out of the ordinary for the family.

“It’s weird to have both me and Dad through because we’re not used to winning in our house!” he said “I’m just pleased I can join Dad – we’ve never been in the last 32 together before, so I’ll take that!

Oliver Lines's shoes.

“I’m just speechless, I can’t even really think about what has gone on. I handled the occasion well and my temperament was good because I missed a few easy balls at crucial times.

“I’m just buzzing. There was just relief when I got over the line. Beating a player as good as Judd, on the biggest stage and on TV means I’m lost for words.

“I’d say this is either first or second in my best wins. I’ve beaten Mark Selby [at the 2014 International Championship] and now Judd but this one might be slightly better because it was on TV and I’ve never performed how I want to on TV.

“It helped me that I practise with Judd – it helped me settle down. I know his game, he knows my game and he was very complimentary at the end.

Peter Lines.

“He said ‘well played, good luck and I hope you win it’. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Having caused the upset of the tournament so far at the York Barbican by knocking out reigning champion Neil Robertson in round one, Peter Lines followed that up with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Chris Wakelin late on Saturday evening.

Competing as an amateur after dropping off the tour last season, the Leeds cueman raced into a 5-2 lead against Wakelin and although the Rugby potter battled back within one frame, the 46-year-old eventually sealed the win.

But son Oliver, 21, bettered that result when he knocked out world No 3 Judd Trump 6-2 last night out with a stunning display.

Peter Lines made the UK Championship quarter-finals back in 2009 and has a glorious opportunity to move within one victory of matching that feat when he faces world No.106 Highfield from 1pm today.

“There’s pressure on both of us because we’ll both be thinking that we’ve got a great chance to progress,” said Lines.

“I’d love to get back to the quarter-finals here but I’d just like to beat Liam Highfield first and then take it from there.

“I think we’ve played a few times and I’m slightly in front on the head-to-head but Liam’s a great player.

“I thought I played really positively up until 5-2 against Chris [Wakelin] but all of a sudden I lost a frame and it got a little bit tense.

“The final frame was awful – he missed, then I missed, then he missed but eventually I fell over the line. It was just relief more than anything to win it.”

A by-product of Lines’ success at this year’s UK Championship, which has seen him earn £10,000 so far, is that he is now in contention to earn a fresh two-year tour card via the one-year money list.

Last week he told The Yorkshire Post that he considered retiring from the sport upon losing his tour card at the end of last season but claims he would be open to a full-time return to the tour, providing it wouldn’t affect son Oliver – also a professional snooker player.

“I probably would accept a tour card if it comes about,” said Lines. “I wasn’t 100 per cent certain whether I would carry on playing or not once I fell off the tour last season.

“That was mainly because I don’t want to come to tournaments if it’s going to affect Oliver’s performance.

“I’m not one of these blokes that says ‘I’m sick of the game, I’m going to jack it in’ because I still absolutely love snooker.

“But if I thought it was affecting Oliver’s performance I would stop because I want to see him get to the very top – I think that’s where he belongs with his dedication and attitude.

“It’s difficult when I’m playing in tournaments because he’s watching me and it can be a bit painful.

“He says it doesn’t affect him but it’s difficult to know – that would be the only reason I wouldn’t take a tour card.”

There was further Yorkshire interest in the second round on Sunday as Pickering’s Paul Davison took on Ben Woollaston – ultimately suffering a 6-4 defeat.

There was little to separate the men as Davison made a classy 96 break in frame six to level proceedings at 3-3 before Woollaston put his foot on the accelerator to win three of the final four frames and seal victory.

The Leicester man will now face three-time UK Champion John Higgins in the last 32 and Davison admits missing out on that glamour tie makes defeat tougher to take.

“It would have been nice to get through and get back in the main arena against John Higgins,” said the 45-year-old.

“So that’s another blow I suppose – to lose is disappointing.

“It was quite a good standard. Just a couple of flicks here and there didn’t go my way and that was probably the difference between us.

“I had to dig in a bit as the match went on. Once it went 5-4 I had to try get to a decider to at least to give myself a chance of winning but it just wasn’t to be.”

