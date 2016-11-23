UK Championship latest: King docked a frame after forgetting his cue in York

Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King was docked a frame at the Betway UK Championship in York after forgetting his cue following the interval and arriving back late for the resumption of his first-round match against Sam Craigie.

King had claimed his first first ranking title in 25 years as professional by edging out Barry Hawkins in Belfast, and afterwards paid an emotional tribute to his family.

However, the Romford potter found himself 3-1 down against 22-year-old Craigie, despite producing a century break of 126.

Following the interval, King was not able to start at the allotted time, having gone back out of the arena to collect his cue, so was penalised a frame as a result.

King swiftly composed himself to reduce the deficit to 4-2 in the best-of-11 contest with the tournament’s highest break so far of 141.

Pickering’s Paul S Davison joined fellow Yorkshireman Oliver Lines in reaching the second round in York.

Davison, 45, beat Gary Wilson 6-3, with top breaks of 76 and 57.

Leeds potter Lines, 21, beat Martin O’Donnell 6-5 in a late night finish on Tuesday.