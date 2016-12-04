UK Championship: Selby opens up commanding lead over O’Sullivan

World champion Mark Selby stunned Ronnie O’Sullivan by winning five successive frames to take a 6-2 lead in the final of the Betway UK Championship.

The world No 1 trailed 2-1 at the York Barbican, before moving up a gear to reel off five frames and leave O’Sullivan on the ropes heading into Sunday evening’s final session.

Ronnie O'Sullivan.

O’Sullivan first won the UK title as a 17-year-old back in 1993, and had a proud record going into yesterday’s match of never having lost a UK final.

He went on to reach the UK final in 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2014, and lifted the trophy on each occasion.

So O’Sullivan - who edged out Marco Fun in Saturday’s semi-final - cued off yesterday looking to extend that proud record and started with a century break in their best-of-19 clash.

His stylish 124 clearance left world champion Selby - whose only UK title came in 2012 - sitting in his chair, yet to pot a ball.

And when O’Sullivan got in the reds in the second frame, another big score looked possible.

But with the black and pink tied up, he was forced to manoeuvre around the table for the blue and faltered on 32.

Selby and O’Sullivan, touted as the master tactician against the swashbuckling rebel, frame two was an intriguing contest and its scrappy nature played to the world No 1’s strengths.

A hard-earned break of 63, again utilising the blue, nudged O’Sullivan back in front and he should have made it 3-1 - after Selby missed a simple blue - but failed to knock a red into the centre pocket.

A relieved Selby - world No 1 for approaching two years - knocked in breaks of 67 and 63 either side of the mid-session interval to go 3-2 in front.

Frame six was a 45-minute feast of tactical play, O’Sullivan looking like he would pinch it when he produced a good snooker on the blue.

Selby left a chance, but the Essex potter surprisingly missed the blue into the centre and his opponent swooped.

It was a painful frame to lose, and O’Sullivan fell 6-2 behind as the Leicester cueman knocked in breaks of 58, 41 and 87.