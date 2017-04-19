World Championship: Lacklustre Trump humbled by McLeod as Crucible crowd witness huge shock

Judd Trump fell victim to one of the biggest shocks in Crucible history as he crashed out of the Betfred World Championship to rank outsider Rory McLeod.

The world No 2, joint-favourite for the trophy alongside reigning champion Mark Selby, was beaten 10-8 by the 46-year-old qualifier in a first-round match which spanned three sessions.

Judd Trump looks dejected. (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

Trump, who won the opening four frames on Tuesday but trailed 5-4 overnight, continued to struggle yesterday and found himself one frame away from defeat at 9-7 when play was halted until the evening. McLeod, priced at 1,000/1 to win the title by some bookmakers at the start of the tournament, then took two frames to finish the job and set up a second-round meeting with Stephen Maguire.

Trump, runner-up in 2011, failed to find his rhythm against the world No 54 and was guilty of some poor positional play and wild potting attempts.

There was some suggestion he was struggling with an injury during the match, and he had plenty to feel uncomfortable about as McLeod sent him home early with a memorable victory, which was wrapped up by tense 18th frame.

After the defeat Trump refused to do a post-match press conference.

There were also upsets in the other two matches completed yesterday as Graeme Dott and China’s Xiao Guodong joined McLeod in the last 16.

Dott, the 2006 champion, overcame two-time finalist Ali Carter, while Xiao knocked out Ryan Day. Neil Robertson leads Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham 8-1 heading into today’s final session.