Nick Matthew relies on his experience to make last four of US Open

SHEFFIELD’S Nick Matthew continues to prove age is no barrier after powering through to the semi-finals of the US Open.

The 36-year-old three-time world champion produced a masterclass performance to defeat Egyptian World No 6 Ali Farag and will now meet Karim Abdel Gawad in the last four after he caused a shock by defending champion and world No 2 Gregory Gaultier.

Matthew had lost out in his only two previous meetings with the talented 24-year-old but, after struggling against Simon Rösner in the second round, played with great variation in height and pace to deliver a stand-out performance to prevail 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 to prove he can still mix it with the best.

“I had to pull that out of the pandora’s box of experience,” said Matthew.

“I had to keep reminding myself just to dig in because I played him twice and lost twice - so I was determined to prove a point and show that there’s life in the old dog yet.

“He has that ability to make you feel a bit like Bambi on ice at times but I dug in. It was 3-0, but mentally it felt much, much tougher than that.”

Gaultier, who also lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2006, came into the tournament in red hot form having won the NetSuite Open last week but he fell to a 3-1 defeat to Gawad in a match that saw the Frenchman implode from a commanding lead.

“I think that’s my best win ever in my career so far,” said Gawad.

“Greg is the No 2 in the World - it says it all - and one of the most experienced players on Tour. Before today he’d beaten me 8-0 on head to head record so it’s my first win against him and that means a lot.

“At 11-3 and 6-1 down I knew I had to change something and really just try and get some points. I pushed and pushed to get as many points as possible and I’m really happy to get the win.”

Results: US Open, Men’s Quarter-finals

[4] Nick Matthew (ENG) bt Ali Farag (EGY) 3-0: 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 (57m)

[5] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt [2] Gregory Gaultier (FRA) 3-1: 3-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 (67m)

Semi-final draw (Friday night)

[1] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) v James Willstrop (ENG)

[4] Nick Matthew (ENG) v [5] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Women’s Quarter-finals:

[7] Amanda Sobhy (USA) bt [4] Nouran Gohar (EGY) 3-1: 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 (42m)

[6] Camille Serme (FRA) bt [2] Laura Massaro (ENG) 3-2: 11-8, 8-11, 11-2, 6-11, 11-6 (55m)

Semi-final draw (Friday night)

[1] Nour El Sherbini (EGY) v [5] Raneem El Welily (EGY)

[7] Amanda Sobhy (USA) v [6] Camille Serme (FRA)