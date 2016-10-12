Nick Matthew’s fighting qualities evident again as he reaches US Open last eight

SHEFFIELD’S Nick Matthew fought back from 2-1 down to deny German Simon Rösner and secure his place in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Delaware Investments US Open.

The 2007 champion looked like he was facing a first-ever defeat to world No 12 Rosner at Philadelphia’s Drexel University when, after taking the first game, he found himself 2-1 down.

But 36-year-old Matthew responded in emphatic style, comfortably taking the fourth ato force a decider that he ultimately took 11-8 to set up a last eight encounter with rising Egyptian star Ali Farag.

“I was probably down and out there at 2-1 but thanks to my team in the corner - without them I might have lost the belief,” said Matthew.

“I got a good start in the fourth and just told myself to stay patient. I feel like I haven’t won a match like that in a little while so it was important for me to win it any way possible. I kept telling myself I had the experience of seeing out these matches and ultimately that proved to be the case.

“I came into this match thinking Simon was the favourite and that I have nothing left to prove and it’s the same thing in the quarters. I’ve played Ali twice and he’s beaten me twice, so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

Former world No 1 Matthew was joined in the quarter-finals by perennial rival Gregory Gaultier, the defending champion who beat New Zealand’s Paul Coll in straight games.

The Frenchman will now face Karim Abdel Gawad for a place in the semi-finals.

Pontefract’s James Willstrop made it through to the last eight on Monday night.

Results - Delaware Investments US Open: Second Round

[4] Nick Matthew (ENG) bt Simon Rösner (GER) 3-2: 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 (77m)

Ali Farag (EGY) bt Fares Dessouky (EGY) 11-7, 13-11, 8-3 retired (36m)

[5] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt Max Lee (HKG) 3-2: 4-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 (74m)

[2] Gregory Gaultier (FRA) bt [Q] Paul Coll (NZL) 3-0: 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 (53m)

Quarter-final Draw

[1] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) v [6] Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY)

Stephen Coppinger (RSA) v James Willstrop (ENG)

[4] Nick Matthew (ENG) v Ali Farag (EGY)

[5] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) v [2] Gregory Gaultier (FRA)

Result - Women’s Second Round

[4] Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt [14] Emily Whitlock (ENG) 3-0: 11-7, 11-8, 18-16 (42m)

[7] Amanda Sobhy (USA) bt Donna Urquhart (AUS) 3-1: 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5 (37m)

[6] Camille Serme (FRA) bt [12] Annie Au (HKG) 3-0: 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 (27m)

[2] Laura Massaro (ENG) bt [9] Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-0: 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 (27m)

Quarter-finals Draw

[1] Nour El Sherbini (EGY) v [8] Alison Waters (ENG)

[5] Raneem El Welily (EGY) v [3] Nicol David (MAS)

[4] Nouran Gohar (EGY) v [7] Amanda Sobhy (USA)

[6] Camille Serme (FRA) v [2] Laura Massaro (ENG)

** England will host the WSF World Double Squash Championships next year for the first time following an agreement between the World Squash Federation and England Squash.

The 2017 World Doubles will take place at the National Squash Centre in Manchester from August 1-5, featuring Men’s, Women’s and Mixed events.