World Championships: Nick Matthew, James Willstrop and Chris Simpson safely through to second round

HARROGATE’S Chris Simpson is hoping to put previous World Championship disappointment behind him after easing through to the second round of the 2016 event in Cairo.

Simpson moved into the second round after defeating Botswana’s Alister Walker – a former England international – in straight games. He will now meet Hong Kong’s Max Lee, seeded 16th in the event, on Saturday.

Sheffield's Nick Matthew, right, on his way to beating New Zealand's Campbell Grayson in the first round in Cairo. Picture courtesy of PSA.

There was further good news for Yorkshire squash elsewhere when Sheffield’s Nick Matthew and Pontefract’s James Willstrop also made it through.

Having recently returned to some sparkling form after a spell of injury concerns, 33-year-old Willstrop was made to work hard for his place in the second round, taking five-games and over an hour on court to shake off compatriot Jaymie Haycocks. Three-time champion Matthew - seeded fourth – dug deep to come through 3-1 over New Zealand’s Campbell Grayson.

“It’s the biggest tournament in the world, I made my big breakthrough in 2012 and since then it’s been a really disappointing tournament for me,” said Simpson after his 11-2, 13-11, 11-9 victory over Walker.

“I’m really happy to get through to the second round, Alister’s a training partner of mine from when I first turned pro and I’ve never beaten him, so I’m really, really happy.

“I think the biggest thing in the second and third games was Alister’s level. I felt like he wasn’t up to the pace in the first game, but I knew he would improve in the second and play better. I was very lucky to win that game as I saved four game balls.”

Matthew will face Hong Kong’s Leo Au on Friday, while Willstrop has rewarded himself with a second round tie – also on Friday – against 10th seed Ali Farag, from Egypt.

“I’m very relieved that didn’t go to five,” said Matthew after a tough opener against Grayson.

“He played very well - I was impressed with him. He started a bit slow and I was thinking “this is easy” and then all of a sudden I was in a battle. I had to dig it out there in the fourth and I’m really happy it didn’t go to five.

“I’m very happy to survive - I’ve negotiated this one and all the matches are on the glass from now on, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Willstrop admitted he had to be on his guard against an opponent with nothing to lose going into the tournament.

“Jaymie played well, he had no worries in the world, no pressure,” said Willstrop. “He just played his squash and made it very hard for me.

“I’m very happy to be able to compete still and truly happy to win.”

Results - First Round: 2016 PSA Men’s Wold Championship

[1] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt [Q] Rex Hedrick (AUS) 3-0: 11-5, 12-10, 11-9 (40m)

Olli Tuominen (FIN) bt Lucas Serme (FRA) 3-0: 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 (46m)

Omar Abdel Meguid (EGY) bt Nicolas Mueller (SUI) 3-0: 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 (24m)

Karim Ali Fathi (EGY) bt [14] Cameron Pilley (AUS) 3-1: 13-11, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6 (65m)

[10] Ali Farag (EGY) bt Declan James (ENG) 3-1: 11-9, 11-8, 1-11, 11-2 (45m)

James Willstrop (ENG) bt [Q] Jaymie Haycocks (ENG) 3-2: 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4 (67m)

Mohamed Reda (EGY) bt [Q] Eain Yow Ng (MAS) 3-0: 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 (30m)

[8] Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL) bt [Q] Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) 3-1: 4-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 (53m)

[6] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt [Q] Nathan Lake (ENG) 3-2: 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-6 (63m)

Mohamed Abouelghar (EGY) bt [Q] Shehab Essam (EGY) 3-0: 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 (21m)

Chris Simpson (ENG) bt [Q] Alister Walker (BOT) 3-0: 11-2, 13-11, 11-9 (42m)

[16] Max Lee (HKG) bt Zahed Mohamed (EGY) 3-1: 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3 (50m)

[12] Simon Rösner (GER) bt Diego Elias (PER) 3-0: 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 (33m)

Cesar Salazar (MEX) bt [Q] Karim El Hammamy (EGY) 3-1: 10-12, 13-11, 11-4, 11-3 (60m)

Leo Au (HKG) bt [Q] Lance Beddoes (NZL) 3-0: 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 (28m)

[4] Nick Matthew (ENG) bt Campbell Grayson (NZL) 3-1: 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 13-11 (57m)

[3] Omar Mosaad (EGY) bt [Q] Shawn Delierre (CAN) 3-0: 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 (23m)

Nafiizwan Adnan (MAS) bt Alan Clyne (SCO) 3-1: 9-11, 12-10, 12-10, 12-10 (71m)

Gregoire Marche (FRA) bt [WC] Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) 3-1: 11-13, 11-7, 12-10, 11-4 (50m)

[15] Fares Dessouky (EGY) bt Joe Lee (ENG) 3-0: 11-5, 11-8, 11-2 (31m)

[9] Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) bt [Q] Mazan Gamal (EGY) 3-1: 11-6, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7 (55m)

Daryl Selby (ENG) bt Tom Richards (ENG) - Walkover

Stephen Coppinger (RSA) bt [LL] Evan Williams (NZL) 3-0: 13-11, 11-3, 11-7 (34m)

[5] Ramy Ashour (EGY) bt Todd Harrity (USA) 3-0: 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 (30m)

[7] Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Raphael Kandra (GER) 3-0: 12-10, 11-6, 11-1 (35m)

Ben Coleman (ENG) bt [Q] Joshua Masters (ENG) 3-1: 5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 (50m)

[Q] Youssef Soliman (EGY) bt Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi (QAT) 3-2: 8-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6 (67m)

[11] Tarek Momen (EGY) bt [Q] Peter Creed (WAL) 3-0: 11-8, 12-10, 11-6 (47m)

[Q] Jens Schoor (GER) bt [13] Ryan Cuskelly (AUS) 3-1: 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9 (53m)

Tsz Fung Yip (HKG) bt [Q] Joel Makin (WAL) 3-1: 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-6 (74m)

Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Adrian Waller (ENG) 3-1: 11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 12-10 (66m)

[2] Gregory Gaultier (FRA) bt Paul Coll (NZL) 3-1: 11-6, 12-10, 6-11, 11-8 (79m)

Second Round Draw:

[1] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) v Olli Tuominen (FIN)

Omar Abdel Meguid (EGY) v Karim Ali Fathi (EGY)

[10] Ali Farag (EGY) v James Willstrop (ENG)

Mohamed Reda (EGY) v [8] Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL)

[6] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) v Mohamed Abouelghar (EGY)

Chris Simpson (ENG) v [16] Max Lee (HKG)

[12] Simon Rösner (GER) v Cesar Salazar (MEX)

Leo Au (HKG) v [4] Nick Matthew (ENG)

[3] Omar Mosaad (EGY) v Nafiizwan Adnan (MAS)

Gregoire Marche (FRA) v [15] Fares Dessouky (EGY)

[9] Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) v Daryl Selby (ENG)

Stephen Coppinger (RSA) v [5] Ramy Ashour (EGY)

[7] Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) v Ben Coleman (ENG)

[Q] Youssef Soliman (EGY) v [11] Tarek Momen (EGY)

[Q] Jens Schoor (GER) v Tsz Fung Yip (HKG)

Saurav Ghosal (IND) v [2] Gregory Gaultier (FRA)