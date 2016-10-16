Yorkshire Squash League: Leaders Pontefract quick to recover from setback

Pontefract bounced back from their first defeat of the Yorkshire Squash League Premier Division season in style on Wednesday night to remain top of the table.

Beaten 16-9 at Dunnington last week, the West Yorkshire club responded by whitewashing Hallamshire 20-0 at home to open up a 10-point lead over Queens.

New Zealander Evan Williams, Taminder Gata Aura, Neil Cordell, Lewis Doughty and British Junior Open under-13 champion Sam Todd all scored 3-0 victories over Mike Pearson, Alex Cutts, Neil Guirey, Dan Lawrence and Charlotte Jagger respectively.

Meanwhile, Queens inflicted Pontefract 2nds’ first defeat of the season, their 16-7 home triumph enabling them to leapfrog over their visitors into second place.

The Halifax outfit owed their third win of the campaign to their top order, with Matt Sidaway routing Sam Wileman 3-0, James Earles defeating Adam Taylor 3-1 and Connor Sheen trouncing Elliot Ridge 3-0.

Matt Godson and Ben Sockett made Queens fight to the end by respectively beating former world No 15 Sarah Campion 3-2 and Tom Gudzelak 3-0.

On the other side of the coin, Hull and East Riding notched their first victory of the season by triumphing 14-9 at Abbeydale 2nds.

Strengthened by Fiona Moverley on her return from the PSA Tour, the East Yorkshire side edged home thanks to wins from the world No 30 over Sam Watts (3-1), Harry Falconer against Matthew Broadberry (3-2) and Glyn Saunders versus Nick King (3-0).

Abbeydale’s hopes of bonus points were kept alive by Phil Scully’s and James Biggin’s 3-0 drubbings of Andy Cockerill and Farouk Forster.

Dunnington made it two wins from two fixtures with a 17-8 triumph at Chapel Allerton, which was spearheaded by world No 21 Chris Simpson, fresh from stretching world No 1 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the US Open.

The 29-year-old from Guernsey was himself extended all the way in Leeds by Owain Taylor – as was Julian Tomlinson by Stuart MacGregor at second string – but Gareth Lumsdon and Matthew Stephenson eased to 3-0 and 3-1 successes against Dom Hamilton and Niall McKinnon.

The home team’s consolation victory was secured by 44-year-old former world No 3 Simon Parke, who overwhelmed Danny Hockborn 3-0.