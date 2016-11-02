St Benedict’s eye national final

Leeds-based gaelic football side St Benedict’s Harps will look to book their place in a national final tomorrow after becoming county champions.

St Benedict’s Harps claimed their first ever Yorkshire Senior Gaelic Football Championship earlier this month after a commanding display against previous county kingpins Cu Chulainns from Newcastle. Cu Chulainns came into the game having won eight out of the previous nine Yorkshire titles but they came across a very determined and talented St Benedict’s team who ultimately triumphed.

St Benedict’s now take their place in tomorrow’s All Britain semi-final where they face Scottish Champions Dunedin Connollys in Edinburgh.