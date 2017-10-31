Summer Bash: Rams and Bulldogs to wrap up the 2018 big bash at Bloomfield Road

THE HEAVY-WOOlLEN derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will round off the 2018 Summer Bash.

The arch-rivals face each other at Bloomfield Road on Sunday May 27 (5.30pm).

Featherstone Rovers battle with Halifax on Saturday May 26 (5.15pm) as the Championship takes a round on the road to Blackpool for a fourth successive season.

Following the success of the previous three years with a record attendance of 16,444 in 2017, organisers have opted for the seaside resort once more as their host venue.

Pick of the ties, undoubtedly, is newly-promoted Toronto Wolfpack who venture to Blackpool for the first time to face Leigh Centurions, recently relegated from Super League.

That fixture completes the opening day of action (7.30pm) with, beforehand, Sheffield Eagles tackling the other promoted League 1 club Barrow Raiders (3pm). The 2018 Summer Bash will once again be shown live on Sky Sports and the Sunday entertainment will start with Toulouse Olympique facing London Broncos (1pm) followed by the Lancashire derby of Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions (3.15pm). Rugby Football League chief operating officer, Ralph Rimmer, said: “The Summer Bash is a great event which has grown year on year with a record crowd enjoying the weekend in 2017.

“In 2018 we can expect another fantastic weekend of first class Championship action and all Rugby League fans will look forward to six fantastic fixtures including a new exciting element with Toronto’s first appearance at the event.”

Elsewhere, ex-Hunslet Hawks and Leeds Rhinos hooker Liam Hood has signed a new two-year deal with Leigh.

On the 25-year-old, Leigh head coach Neil Jukes said: “I am delighted Liam is staying with us for at least another two years. He built on his outstanding displays for Scotland in the Four Nations last year by having a solid season for us and I’m confident Liam will continue to develop and improve his game at the rapid rate he has shown over the past few years.”

2018 Summer Bash fixtures: Saturday May 26 - Barrow v Sheffield (3pm); Halifax v Featherstone Rovers (5.15pm); Toronto Wolfpack v Leigh (7.30pm). Sunday May 27 - Toulouse Olympique v London Broncos (1pm); Rochdale v Swinton (3.15pm); Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (5.30pm).