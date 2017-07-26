Super 8s and Qualifiers - Early chance for Castleford Tigers to become screen stars

Have your say

CASTLEFORD Tigers will kick-off this season’s Super 8s with a televised home game against St Helens on Thursday August 3.

If Daryl Powell’s side win, they could seal the League Leaders’ Shield as early as the following week when they head to Salford Red Devils on Friday, August 11.

All three of Castleford’s opening three Super 8s games are broadcast on Sky Sports ,including their home fixture with Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, August 17.

For full Super 8s and Qualifers fixture list for Yorkshire's teams

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos open their account with a home game against champions Wigan Warriors on Friday, August 4 before a West Yorkshire derby at Wakefield Trinity the following Thursday.

Wakefield begin at Huddersfield Giants in another derby on Friday, August 4 while Challenge Cup holders Hull FC begin their quest for a place at Old Trafford by entertaining Salford Red Devils on the same night.

In the Qualifiers, Hull KR will start their bid for promotion at Craven Park against Yorkshire rivals Halifax - who beat them last weekend - on Sunday August 6.

Tim Sheens’ side face Championship rivals in three of their opening four games which will encourage them further while highlight ties for them include a trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday September 23.

Halifax coach Richard Marshall takes his side to his former club Warrington on Saturday August 19 while their first home game is the previous Sunday against Super League Widnes Vikings.

Featherstone Rovers begin with a televised home game against Super League side Leigh Centurions on Saturday August 5.

The Championship part-timers head to Catalans Dragons on Saturday September 9 while their plum home tie with Warrington Wolves is on Sunday September 17.

However, the RFL says the Championship Shield fixtures - including Batley Bulldogs, Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams - have been delayed due to “operational issues.”