Andy Murray given easy passage to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Vienna Open final

Andy Murray is through to the final of the Erste Bank Open after David Ferrer pulled out of their last-four meeting due to injury.

Top seed Murray, who has the chance to become world number one before the end of the year, was given a walkover because of a leg problem suffered by defending champion Ferrer ahead of Saturday’s semi-final match in Vienna.

The Scot will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Sunday’s final after the Frenchman saved a match point to come through in three sets against Croatian Ivo Karlovic.

Murray said: “I knew that David had an injury at the beginning of the week.

“He played a very long match yesterday, so that was unfortunate for him. He’s one of the more robust players and doesn’t often have too many niggles. He must have been in quite a bit of pain.

“It’s unfortunate for him but I’ll try to get ready for the final and use today as a rest day. It will be a hard match, but I’m motivated to finish the season strong. Being in another final after a tough week is good.”