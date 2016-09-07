Search

Andy Murray loses at US Open

Andy Murray loses to Kei Nishikori, of Japan, at the US Open.

Andy Murray loses to Kei Nishikori, of Japan, at the US Open.

0
Have your say

Andy Murray let frustration get the better of him as he crashed out of the US Open after losing a five-set thriller to Kei Nishikori.

Murray had been in complete control in Arthur Ashe Stadium until first a rain delay and then, most crucially, a loud noise on break point derailed the 29-year-old’s charge.

Croatian umpire Marija Cicak ordered the point to be replayed and a fuming Murray lost the next seven games in a row as Nishikori claimed a shock 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory.

The Japanese will now face either Juan Martin del Potro or Stan Wawrinka for a place in Sunday’s final.

Back to the top of the page