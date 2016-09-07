Andy Murray loses at US Open

Andy Murray let frustration get the better of him as he crashed out of the US Open after losing a five-set thriller to Kei Nishikori.

Murray had been in complete control in Arthur Ashe Stadium until first a rain delay and then, most crucially, a loud noise on break point derailed the 29-year-old’s charge.

Croatian umpire Marija Cicak ordered the point to be replayed and a fuming Murray lost the next seven games in a row as Nishikori claimed a shock 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory.

The Japanese will now face either Juan Martin del Potro or Stan Wawrinka for a place in Sunday’s final.